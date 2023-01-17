(UPDATE) INTRODUCING: John Kennedy O’Connor, a Classy British Expat and a Veteran Broadcaster, Has Deigned to Join Your Lost Coast Outpost News Team

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
A Helpful Deputy and a Kind Note
On Tuesday, January 17, Babetta Francis was headed north on Hwy 101 to her home when just outside of Richardson’s Grove she had the kind of bad luck that can ruin an hour or so (even more in a remote area far from most roadside services)–her back tire “picked up a nail” and went flat. Francis who posted on Facebook about her experience wrote, “I didn’t really want a stranger to help me.. hmmm… so, I didn’t turn on my flashers and I didn’t want to get out!”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Carlton Reid Carroll, 1937-2022
Passed away at the age of 85 on November 28, 2022. Carlton Reid Carroll was the only child of Elizabeth Ellen Healy of Eureka and Max Wilson Carroll of Illinois. Carl was born Sept 27, 1937 in Oakland and raised in Eureka. Carl’s mother’s family were early pioneers of Humboldt...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka City Council Signs Letter of Support for Decriminalization of ‘Natural’ Psychedelics; Approves Complete Streets Policy to Make Eureka More Bike-Friendly
Here’s a question: Should California decriminalize “natural” psychedelic drugs for individuals 21 years and older?. The Eureka City Council pondered that question during this week’s regular meeting and discussed the ins and outs of Senate Bill 58 – a state initiative that seeks to decriminalize the possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin (magic mushrooms), psilocin, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline (excluding peyote) and ibogaine. The initiative criticizes the criminalization of psychedelics and highlights the potential therapeutic and medical benefits of such substances.
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Chief Financial Officer Tabatha Miller Leaving for Finance Director Job With the City of Arcata
After less than a year on the job, Tabatha Miller, Humboldt County’s assistant county administrative officer and chief financial officer, is resigning to become finance director with the City of Arcata. Miller came to the county from Fort Bragg, where she was city manager for nearly four years, and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Richard Allen Griffith, 1955-2022
Richard Allen Griffith was born on July 3, 1955 in Eureka. He was the fifth child of seven born to Frank and Jewel Griffith. He passed on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 24, 2022 in Oroville of complications from heart disease. Richard spent his early years in Eureka, where he attended Eureka...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Wesley Merlyn Ammer, 1962-2023
Wesley Merlyn Ammer, age 60 years, passed peacefully on January 8, 2023. He was born March 12, 1962 in Eureka to parents Wesley & Jerri Ann Ammer. Wes grew up in Humboldt living Fields Landing, Bridgeville, Carlotta and Fortuna. He went to school at Cuddleback Elementary and Fortuna High School, graduating in 1980. In 1983 he married Christie McNaughton. They were blessed with a daughter, Brooke, in 1984; a son, Travis, in 1986; and another son, Trent, in 1991. They later divorced in 2016.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 18, 2022
TODAY in HUMBOLDT: Security footage of a Wildberries employee’s confrontation with a shoplifter causes a stir, an update on yesterday’s tragic accident in Arcata, Humboldt gets drenched, and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor. (NOTE: This is day two of our newsy experiment. After...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Former North Coast Journal Bookkeeper Agrees to Pay Back $50k as Part of Embezzlement Plea Agreement
After fighting a felony embezzlement charge for more than five years, Carmen Marie England agreed this morning to pay back nearly $50,000 stolen from the North Coast Journal while she worked there as an office manager and bookkeeper. As part of a plea agreement approved by Judge Kelly Neel, England...
kymkemp.com
Kayaking Right Down the Avenue of the Giants
When life gives you lemons…? or in this case when Humboldt County gives you flooded roads, go kayaking the Avenue of the Giants from Holmes Flat Rd to Barkdull Rd…
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Diane Sommerhause Bent, 1953-2023
Diane Sommerhause Bent was born on Dec. 9, 1953 in San Diego. She moved to Eureka at age three, where she remained for the majority of her life. Diane attended Freshwater Elementary, Winship Middle and Eureka High (Class of ‘72). She looked fondly on her time working at Broken Eggshell, Big Loaf Bakery and Hilfiker Retaining Walls, where she retired in 2020.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt municipalities assess communication systems in light of recent disasters
EUREKA, Calif. — As Humboldt County recovers from multiple destructive weather events and the Dec. 20 Ferndale earthquake, local municipalities are looking back at how they handled the past few weeks with the systems and protocols that are currently in place. For some communities like the City of Trinidad,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Security Footage Shows Physical Encounter Between Wildberries Manager and Teen Shoplifter
Video footage submitted to the Outpost anonymously. Edited to obscure the identity of minors. A clip of security camera footage from inside Arcata’s Wildberries Marketplace — a fuzzy version of which was posted to Reddit this morning — shows a prolonged physical struggle between the store’s general manager, Aaron Gottschalk, and a teenage girl who was suspected of shoplifting.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
krcrtv.com
Crabbing season finally starts on the North Coast; low prices raise concerns for fishermen
EUREKA, Calif. — North Coast crabbers were finally able to begin work Tuesday, after multiple delays to the start of crab season; but other industry struggles will make the season more difficult this year. The late start to the season was followed by a significant drop in the price...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire
Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Local Physicians and Students Recognized by Area’s Medical Society
Press release from the Humboldt-Del Norte County Medical Society:. The Humboldt-Del Norte County Medical Society has presented four awards to local physicians in recognition of their outstanding contributions and recognized two students from Cal Poly Humboldt who received our Future Physician Scholarship for 2022. These awards were presented at our...
North Coast Journal
Humboldt Sees Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 70s, since its last report Jan. 11. One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database, nine people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 167th since the pandemic began.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Maureen (Renie) Ellen Myers, 1948-2022
Renie died peacefully in her sleep on December 19, 2022 in her lifelong home in Eureka. Renie is survived by her children Dennis (Allie) Higgins and Faryn Rushing; grandchildren Holly, Cody and Ryan Higgins and great-granddaughter Hadley Higgins; her siblings Denny (Gay) Myers, Chuck Myers and Mary Myers; her nieces Carie, Kelly, Amy, Deana, Erin Myers, and many great-nieces and nephews; her lifelong friend Debbie White; and her children, Jill, Lyndsay and Keith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellen Lillian Kaski and Frank George Myers.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: David Dahl, 1965-2022
David went home to be with his Lord in heaven on December 2, 2022 at his home in Fortuna. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones and furry friends, after a valiant fight with esophageal cancer. David was born on February 26, 1965 in Newton, Kansas to...
