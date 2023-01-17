Rachel Brosnahan to Star in Limited Series ‘Lois & Varga’ in Development at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel Brosnahan is attached to lead a new limited series in the works at Amazon , Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is currently titled “Lois & Varga” and is based on a short story by Lisa Taddeo. Miriam Battye is adapting the story for the screen, with “Bodies Bodies Bodies” director Halina Reijn attached to helm the pilot.

The official logline states that the show “follows a newly-married couple that moves to a small and vaunted island after inheriting a heavenly parcel of oceanfront property. But once they arrive, they meet Varga, the island’s only stripper and yoga teacher, who begins to sinisterly unravel their lives.

Brosnahan will also executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner along with Julie Waters, the company’s head of TV and film development. Battye also executive produces along with Reijn and Taddeo.

News of the series development keeps Brosnahan in business with Amazon, where she currently stars in the critically-acclaimed series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” That show, which is currently prepping its fifth and final season , earned Brosnahan four Emmy nominations and one win for best actress in a comedy series. She also won the Golden Globe in the same category both in 2018 and 2019. Brosnahan is also known for her work in shows like “House of Cards,” “Manhattan,” and in films like “Dead for a Dollar.”

Brosnahan and Scrap Paper Pictures are repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Battye is a television writer and playwright. She most recently worked on the upcoming Amazon series “Dead Ringers” as well as “Succession” Season 4 at HBO. Her plays include “All Your Gold,” “Find Your Partner!,” and “Little Scratch.” She is repped by Independent Talent Group.

Taddeo is a noted author and journalist whose nonfiction book “Three Women” is currently being adapted into a Showtime series starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, Blair Underwood, and Gabrielle Creevy. Her novel “Animal” is currently being developed as a film by MGM and Plan B. She is repped by CAA and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

Reijn most recently directed “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” while her other directing credits include the critically-acclaimed feature “Instinct.” She also created and starred in the Dutch/Belgian series “Red Light.” She is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.