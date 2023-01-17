ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meryl Streep Cast in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

By Selome Hailu
 4 days ago
Meryl Streep has joined the Season 3 cast of “ Only Murders in the Building ” at Hulu .

The announcement was made by series star Selena Gomez in a video posted to Instagram, which can be seen below. It is not yet known whether Streep will appear in a guest, recurring or series regular capacity.

The comedy-drama series follows Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), neighbors at an Upper West Side building called the Arconia, who bond over a love of true crime podcasts and end up starting their own as mysterious murders happen around them. In Season 1, they uncovered the killing of their fellow resident Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), and in Season 2 they did the same for the building’s board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) — while trying to clear their own names. Tina Fey also stars.

Streep, a winner of three Emmys, three Oscars and three Golden Globes, is best known for her work in films such as “Sophie’s Choice,” “Out of Africa,” “Julie & Julia,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Mamma Mia!” and more. In TV, her major credits include the 1978 miniseries “Holocaust,” 2003’s “Angels in America” and Season 2 of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Season 3 will pick up as Charles, Oliver and Mabel work to figure out who killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). The Season 2 finale saw Glenroy die onstage while performing in a Broadway play opposite Charles and directed by Oliver.

Martin co-created “Only Murders in the Building” with John Hoffman. Martin, Hoffman, Short and Gomez executive produce alongside Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television is the studio.

Variety

