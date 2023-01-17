ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizelle Bryant Doesn't Think Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Are Done For Good

By Justin S
Is there still hope for the Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson romance? Gizelle Bryant seems to think so! The Real Housewives of Potomac OG recently sat down with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and dished about her costar’s post-divorce fling. Although Ashley just announced that she and Luke are no more , Gizelle explained why she doesn’t think we’ve seen the end of that romance.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live , Ashley cited her complicated divorce from Michael Darby as the reason her relationship with Luke suddenly fizzled out. And while Gizelle can acknowledge how the messiness of divorce can impact a blossoming relationship, she thinks that Ashley and Luke’s relationship is just on pause until the details of her divorce get ironed out.

On the podcast, Gizelle teased, “Are Ashley and Luke , like, done, done, done?” An expert on high-profile divorces, she explained that it’s best not to “ruffle feathers or upset the other party” until the divorce is finalized.

“So yes, I think it totally makes sense that Ashley just needs to figure that out right now,” Gizelle said. “And then later, when all that’s inked up, she can live her best life — maybe with Luke.”

Is it wishful thinking on Gizelle’s part? As cute as Ashley and Luke were together, Gizelle might have her own reasons for wanting to see their relationship work out. Their fling helped pave the way for Gizelle to get her hands on a Winter House hunk of her own, Jason Cameron .

Gizelle and Jason were recently spotted on a date, and she revealed to Page Six that it was Ashley and Luke that made it happen. And although Gizelle says she and Jason are “just friends,” she gushed about him in the interview. She even revealed that Jason has already met her kids — all three of them!

“He’s an awesome guy,” Gizelle said. “I have nothing bad to say about him at all. Any time we’re together, we just have a ball. So I’m all about the fun, and he brings the fun,” she added.

So, if Ashley and Luke end up rekindling their romance, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for a double date with Gizelle and Jason . Gizelle said on the podcast that she “might try to make that happen.” We’re here for it.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ASHLEY AND LUKE ARE DONE FOR GOOD, OR DO YOU BELIEVE GIZELLE? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON GIZELLE BEING “FRIENDS” WITH JASON FROM WINTER HOUSE?

[Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images]

