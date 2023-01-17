ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spits and Suds: Stars blank Golden Knights, Ty Dellandrea, trade deadline talk

By Gavin Spittle
 4 days ago

After a shutout win in Vegas, hosts Sean Shapiro and Gavin Spittle reflect on an impressive road victory over the Pacific Division-leading Knights. The guys spotlight Ty Dellandrea and Gavin mentions two former Stars that Dellandrea's play reminds him of.

Sean and Gavin also talk about which western conference teams will stick around in the playoff race, Vancouver's fire sale, and more NHL headlines. Check out the podcast below.

