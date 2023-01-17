ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors honored by Joe Biden, Kamala Harris at White House

Steph Curry and the Warriors got the presidential treatment on Tuesday at the White House. A day after Curry and Draymond Green interacted with fans during a furious fourth-quarter charge that led to a 127-118 victory over the Washington Wizards , the reigning champs were honored in the nation’s capital.

Curry and Steve Kerr addressed the media from The White House podium before the whole squad was recognized by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the East Room.

Curry and Biden walked out to the ceremony together while “Hail to the Chief” played. More like Hail to the Chef.

The Larry O’Brien trophy sat center stage as the Warriors made their second trip to the White House during their dynasty run, their first since 2016 when Barack Obama was in office. After winning the 2017 title, Curry said he wasn’t interested in visiting the White House during Donald Trump’s tenure, before Trump officially rescinded an invitation. After winning the 2018 title, the Warriors met privately with Obama in Washington instead.

“Let me just say the Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House,” Biden said Tuesday.

Harris, a Bay Area native, was also eager to welcome her hometown Warriors to Washington.

“It gives me immense personal pride as the Vice President of the United States to say, ‘Dub Nation is in the house,’” Harris said.

Check out more highlights from Tuesday’s visit to the White House:

