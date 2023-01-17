ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

TSA confiscates an anti-tank weapon from passenger’s luggage at Texas airport

By Sam Stark
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etUgU_0kHvzZBV00

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport confiscated a portable anti-tank rifle from a male passenger’s checked luggage Monday, according to a Twitter post.

The passenger was scheduled to fly from San Antonio to Las Vegas, where he planned to attend the Shooting and Hunting Outdoor Trade Show. He was planning to exhibit the weapon — a de-militarized 84MM Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle — at the show, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

TSA said the passenger didn’t declare the weapon, prompting its confiscation. Once the anti-tank rifle was discovered, TSA officers identified the passenger and escorted him to their office.

The passenger was able to provide paperwork verifying the rifle’s de-militarized status. An on-duty TSA explosives specialist also corroborated that it was no longer in use.

TSA declared he would not be able to fly with the prop anti-tank weapon, however, so he arranged for a family member to retrieve it, according to police. The traveler was able to rebook his flight to Nevada.

The San Antonio Police Department said no charges are pending at this time.

It is currently permissible to travel with a firearm as long as a passenger declares it, keeps the weapon unloaded, and stores it in a locked, hard-sided container within a checked bag, according to TSA regulations.

The 84MM Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle is a portable rocket launcher developed and produced by SAAB Bofors Dynamics, a Swedish defense giant, according to Military Today.

Texas code on weapons also indicates that it is illegal to own a rocket launcher unless registered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Driver crashes into parked car after fleeing from traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop early Friday morning. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to pull over a person in a black vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's North Side. Authorities say that when the driver was being...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Closes Due to Outbreaks of Parvo, Distemper While Angry Owners Mourn Deaths of Dogs Not Fully Vetted

A moderator on Canyon Lake Animal Shelter’s Facebook page Thursday announced the Startzville facility will close for 10 days due to a distemper outbreak and blamed a one-year-old female Australian Shepherd mix named Sharlene, pulled from a Bastrop shelter, for bringing the virus into the facility. The announcement came...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Ash Jurberg

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]

There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
SCHERTZ, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting

NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy