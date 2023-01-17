Read full article on original website
beverlypress.com
Mayor Bass moves into Getty House
Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
NBC Los Angeles
Dragons Are Flying for the Natural History Museum
A giant, fire-breathing dragon, the sort of scale-covered behemoth that boasts a vast wing span and a penchant for dramatic landings, instantly attracts attention. Wizards, too, pique our shared interest, as do robots, monsters, and superheroes. But the knowledge that an institution devoted to science will give ample and admiring...
kclu.org
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from the National Association of Black...
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
kcrw.com
‘Inside Safe’ moves unhoused Angelenos into shelters. How permanent are their homes?
Christabelle Sanchez says that when she found out she would be moving into a hotel room under the City of LA’s new “Inside Safe” program, she cried for a full day. The mother of two, who lived at an encampment in Venice, hasn’t seen her kids in about five years. She hopes having a stable place to live will serve as a stepping stone towards reuniting with her family.
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
Actor Ben Savage launches bid for Congress
Actor Ben Savage, who gained fame in the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” is making a bid for Congress. This comes on the heels of an unsuccessful run for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year.
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LGBTQ+ community center opens in downtown Los Angeles
DTLA PROUD is committed to celebrating everyone's story, spreading optimism, growing our community and expanding our definition of diversity.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
foxla.com
New details emerge in death of OC public defender found dead in Mexico
LOS ANGELES - The family of a Orange County public defender who died in Mexico is searching for answers after they say Mexican authorities are not properly communicating with them. Elliot Blair and his wife Kim were in Rosarito, Mexico, celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary when Elliot was found dead...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County public defender kidnapped, wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela
Family, friends and colleagues of a 44-year-old Los Angeles County Public Defender who they say has been wrongfully detained in a Venezuelan jail for the last 10 months, gathered at the UCLA School of Law Wednesday to bring attention to his case. In March 2022, Eyvin Hernandez was vacationing in...
orangecountytribune.com
“Year of the Cat” this weekend
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
