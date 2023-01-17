ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

beverlypress.com

Mayor Bass moves into Getty House

Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dragons Are Flying for the Natural History Museum

A giant, fire-breathing dragon, the sort of scale-covered behemoth that boasts a vast wing span and a penchant for dramatic landings, instantly attracts attention. Wizards, too, pique our shared interest, as do robots, monsters, and superheroes. But the knowledge that an institution devoted to science will give ample and admiring...
kclu.org

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from the National Association of Black...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pasadena Magazine

465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena

It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

‘Inside Safe’ moves unhoused Angelenos into shelters. How permanent are their homes?

Christabelle Sanchez says that when she found out she would be moving into a hotel room under the City of LA’s new “Inside Safe” program, she cried for a full day. The mother of two, who lived at an encampment in Venice, hasn’t seen her kids in about five years. She hopes having a stable place to live will serve as a stepping stone towards reuniting with her family.
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps

Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood

The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles

Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Year of the Cat” this weekend

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
PASADENA, CA

