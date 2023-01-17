ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyperallergic

SF Gallerist Arrested for Hosing Down Unhoused Woman

Collier Gwin, owner of Foster Gwin Gallery in San Francisco, California, was arrested yesterday, January 18, and is currently facing a misdemeanor battery charge. Gwin made headlines after spraying an unhoused woman with a hose in front of his business in the city’s Financial District as she screamed for help on January 9. The incident was filmed, posted to a local business’s TikTok account, and rapidly circulated across social media, allowing Gwin to be identified by the public.
