Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC Is Home To The Third Ugliest Building In The U.S.
When architects come up with plans for new buildings, we hardly believe that part of their plan is to make people say, “wow, that is the ugliest building I’ve ever seen.” However, sometimes it’s an inevitable fact that can’t be avoided. And alas, with each “ugly” building erected in a city, locals and tourists are the ones who have to pay the price. (Hence why many cities rely on the use of billboards to cover up urban decay and otherwise architectural eyesores). Buildworld decided they wanted to figure out exactly which buildings around the world are the ugliest. And so they did some digging on Twitter to find out, judged by trustworthy Twitter users, which buildings around the world are, at the end of the day, just downright ugly. After creating a long list of buildings around the world that are often said to be ugly, Buildworld sought out all the tweets that commented on the building’s appearance in a negative way, eventually coming up with a percentage of tweets that were negative about each building’s design.
insideradio.com
Deal Digest: New York Public TV Operator Is Buying More Radio.
Nebraska – Nebraska Rural Radio Association has filed a $1.5 million deal to buy “K-Bear Country 92.3” KBRY, Sargent, NE from MWB Broadcasting. Nebraska Rural Radio Association already owns country “93.1 The River” KRVN-FM, farm “880 AM Rural Radio” KRVN, and classic hits KUVR (1380) in the area.
pix11.com
Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn
Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting
NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
pix11.com
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to music video shoot
Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way to a music video shoot Monday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police sources. Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to …. Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way...
Dateline NBC Revisits Rockland County, NY Murder For Hire Case
I'll admit it, I'm a weekly Dateline NBC watcher and podcast listener. I feel like I can't miss an episode. Recently, I was catching up on all the Dateline podcast episodes I missed during the busy holiday season. Dateline NBC in podcast form, plays recent episodes as well as visiting older episodes.
Controversial truck depot opens in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A controversial truck depot opened in Harlem on Wednesday. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum originally wanted to build housing on 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the councilwoman for the area, objected to his plan. She said the plan would “upzone” the neighborhood and wouldn’t provide affordable housing for residents. […]
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
thesource.com
Young Dolph’s “Dolphland” NYC Museum Tour Opening Brings Out Sold Out Crowds
Dolphland Creative Director Skye Williams explained that each room design came from friends, family, and collaborators close to Dolph. “This is very authentic to him and there was a lot of time and energy and effort put into this by people who love him.”. Additional attendees included Jay Adino...
Madison Square Park welcomes a gleaming golden giant by an artist known for miniatures
"Witness," part of an installation by the celebrated Pakistani-American artist Shahzia Sikander, was installed last week in Madison Square Park. "Havah...to breathe, air, life," comprising two large-scale sculptures, an augmented-reality experience and an animated video, is Sikander's first large scale sculptural installation. [ more › ]
This South Shore inn named an ‘essential restaurant’ in all of NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — One Staten Island restaurant has risen to the ranks of “The 38 Essential Restaurants in New York City” published on Eater.com. Historic Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston landed on the lofty list amidst varied genres such as taquerias and a Michelin-starred Indian eatery.
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
fox5ny.com
Former friend says George Santos stole his scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally
NEW YORK - Gregory Morey-Parker once considered Congressman George Santos his friend. "I wish he would just resign," Morey-Parker says. "I know he won’t because he’s stubborn. I was 24 and met him on an online dating app." Now 33, Morey-Parker is speaking out about the man he...
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho Central
Once again, New Yorkers are appalled at the level of violence the Big Apple has been experiencing of late with the death of a bouncer who on Christmas Eve, was punched out by an angry patron. Duane Patterson succumbed to his injuries after remaining in a coma for days.
SEE IT: Dolphins spotted this week in The Bronx River!
First, the beavers arrived and made the Bronx River their home—the first time the critters called New York City home in over 200 years. Now, this week not one but two dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River at Starlight Park near Bronx River House, home of the Bronx River Alliance.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
Student, 13, busted with revolver and fake gun at Bronx school: NYPD
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old student was busted with a .22 caliber revolver and a fake gun at a Bronx public school Thursday morning, police said. The boy was taken into custody after school safety agents found the teen with the weapons at MS363, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East […]
Commercial Observer
Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall
After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
Shake Shack, Chipotle set to open 1st locations in Bed-Stuy: reports
The burger and burrito chains are setting up shop on the ground floor of 1190 Fulton St., a newly built mixed-use building with a glass facade just north of Atlantic Avenue, Eater reported.
