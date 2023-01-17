ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC Is Home To The Third Ugliest Building In The U.S.

When architects come up with plans for new buildings, we hardly believe that part of their plan is to make people say, “wow, that is the ugliest building I’ve ever seen.” However, sometimes it’s an inevitable fact that can’t be avoided. And alas, with each “ugly” building erected in a city, locals and tourists are the ones who have to pay the price. (Hence why many cities rely on the use of billboards to cover up urban decay and otherwise architectural eyesores). Buildworld decided they wanted to figure out exactly which buildings around the world are the ugliest. And so they did some digging on Twitter to find out, judged by trustworthy Twitter users, which buildings around the world are, at the end of the day, just downright ugly. After creating a long list of buildings around the world that are often said to be ugly, Buildworld sought out all the tweets that commented on the building’s appearance in a negative way, eventually coming up with a percentage of tweets that were negative about each building’s design.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideradio.com

Deal Digest: New York Public TV Operator Is Buying More Radio.

Nebraska – Nebraska Rural Radio Association has filed a $1.5 million deal to buy “K-Bear Country 92.3” KBRY, Sargent, NE from MWB Broadcasting. Nebraska Rural Radio Association already owns country “93.1 The River” KRVN-FM, farm “880 AM Rural Radio” KRVN, and classic hits KUVR (1380) in the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Independent movie theater to expand in Brooklyn

Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Stuart Cinema and Cafe is an independent movie house that's been open in Greenpoint since 2018. Boy, 13, shot 2 teens by Queens school, NYPD alleges. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting

NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to music video shoot

Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way to a music video shoot Monday afternoon in the Bronx, according to police sources. Rapper Lil Tjay arrested in the Bronx driving to …. Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on his way...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Controversial truck depot opens in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A controversial truck depot opened in Harlem on Wednesday.  Developer Bruce Teitelbaum originally wanted to build housing on 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the councilwoman for the area, objected to his plan. She said the plan would “upzone” the neighborhood and wouldn’t provide affordable housing for residents.  […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Student, 13, busted with revolver and fake gun at Bronx school: NYPD

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 13-year-old student was busted with a .22 caliber revolver and a fake gun at a Bronx public school Thursday morning, police said. The boy was taken into custody after school safety agents found the teen with the weapons at MS363, the Academy for Personal Leadership and Excellence, on East […]
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall

After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis ​​Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

