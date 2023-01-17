Skatta Burrell On Usain Bolt’s SSL Case: “Taking People’s Hard Earned Income Must Not Be Exalted Nor Celebrated”

Read full article on original website
Ce’Cile Lashes ‘Choppa’ Culture After Usain Bolt Lost US$12 Million In SSL Fraud
Bad Gyal Ce’Cile is bashing those who promote scamming after retired sprinter Usain Bolt was defrauded of almost J$2 billion (US$12 million) by employees at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). “I hope .. people that have benefitted from scamming.. and promote scamming and say nothing wrong with choppa lifestyle...
Christopher Martin Tells Usain Bolt That Jah Will Restore Lost US$12 Million
Usain Bolt’s close friend, Reggae/Dancehall singer Christopher Martin, has proclaimed to the track icon that the Almighty will ensure that the US$12 million that has been embezzled from him, by operatives within brokerage firm Stocks and Securities, is returned. On Saturday morning, Bolt, took to Instagram, in another of...
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Royal Dad Debate: King Charles 'Demanded' Prince Harry Take Paternity Test, Suspects Major James Hewitt Could Be His Father: Sources
There have always been rumblings about whether or not King Charles III is really Prince Harry's father, with the estranged Duke of Sussex revealing his dad often made hurtful remarks about the rumors. But Charles was serious when he allegedly "demanded" Harry take a paternity test following Queen Elizabeth's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the wake of the late monarch's September 8 death at age 96, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, joined the royals for the 10-day funeral proceedings. According to a palace source, the newly crowned king "summoned Harry and brought up the idea of doing the best."The insider...
Adopted Black woman discovers at 28 that she's a Sierra Leone princess: 'It was overwhelming'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2021. It has since been updated. When Sarah Culberson first set foot in Bumpe, Sierra Leone, in 2004, she had no idea what to expect. It had only been days since she'd discovered her biological father, learned she had family in West Africa and that she was considered a princess in that part of the world. And now here she was, across the Atlantic Ocean, witnessing the unthinkable: children with missing limbs, schools reduced to rubble, and entire neighborhoods destroyed or burned to the ground. "It was overwhelming. The reality wasn't just, 'I'm coming to meet my family, and everything's perfect.' It was a reality check. This is what people have been living through. This is my family. How is this princess going to be part of this community and make a difference in the country?" Culberson told NBC News.
‘The monarchy’s a laughing stock’: readers react to Prince Harry’s Spare
Views range from sympathy for the Sussexes in light of treatment by royals and tabloids, to regarding them as being ‘as entitled as the others’
Mavado: ‘Jamaica Is Full Of White Collar Criminals’
Dancehall star Mavado ignited a firestorm of debate this morning when he posted an old article dated September 15, which announced that disbarred attorney-at-law Jennifer Messado had her bail extended. “Jamaica full of white collar criminal and the government is not doing anything about it because the people who’s taking...
Black Mom Quits Six Figure Job, Partners With 11-Year-Old Daughter to Launch Self-Care Retreat at Essence Fest
Meet Dr. Toscha L. Dickerson and her 11-year-old daughter, Kaleigh, the mom-and-daughter duo that will be hosting a self-care retreat in New Orleans during the Essence Festival Weekend. As an international speaker, best-selling author, and Certified Clarity and Stress Management Coach, Dr. Dickerson is intentional about providing women with the...
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906
The death of Lucile Randon, a French nun, who died on January 17, 2023, at the age of 118 years and 340 days has bumped up another person to the top of the list. Now, the oldest living person in the world is Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born woman from Spain who is currently 115 years and 320 days (as of January 18, 2023).
Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills
Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has rushed back to the court pleading for three more months to try and serve the disgraced musician with his $4.5 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, St. John was in court this week asking for another extension on service. In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid...
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Prince Harry Allegedly Threw Fit After Elderly Man Asked For Photograph, Claims Book: 'He Stormed Off'
This year, Prince Harry spent the holidays cozied up with Meghan Markle in California, but according to an account in Tina Brown's The Palace Papers, the Duke of Sussex caused quite a stir during one of the Christmases he spent with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.According to an insider, the former couple was dining at a small pub in Kidlington, England, when "unnecessary" drama occurred."Suddenly as they were leaving, this quite elderly, sweet-looking gentleman came out and said: 'Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmastime, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?'" the...
Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle Was Banned From Balmoral On Day Of Queen Elizabeth’s Death
In an excerpt from his memoir 'Spare,' Prince Harry said his father King Charles III told him Meghan was not welcome at the Queen's home while the monarch lay dying.
Shakira props up ‘life-size witch doll’ on balcony over former mother-in-law’s home
Shakira is said to have propped up a “life-sized witch doll” looking down on her former mother-in-law’s home.The Columbian singer reportedly set up the doll on the balcony of her Spanish home within view of footballer Gerard Pique’s mum.Montserrat Bernabeu noticed the creepy figure on the Barcelona terrace, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.It is the latest in a series of headline-grabbing events to come in the aftermath of the couple’s break-up.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube recordShakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube recordShakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend in cutting lyrics
British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
I paid $54 for travel insurance when I visited Peru. When I got COVID, I got reimbursed 10 times that much.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. As we all find ourselves traveling more,...
Bank Reportedly Loses $12 Million of Usain Bolt’s Life Savings
Sprinter Usain Bolt could have been victimized by investment fraud
Beenie Man Says He’s “Not 100%” But Ready To Deliver Magic At Rebel Salute
Beenie Man is running through final tweaks and rehearsals, before taking the Rebel Salute stage at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove this Saturday (January 21). Though his ankle isn’t fully recovered from the bike crash he had last November, the Girls Dem Sugar deejay is determined to show fans a good time.
In the largest-ever experiment of its kind, 33 companies adopted a four-day workweek. The results were conclusive: It's time for everyone to take Fridays off.
A real-world experiment of 33 companies found that productivity, revenue, and employee well-being improved with a four-day workweek.
