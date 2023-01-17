ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 13 – Jan. 17

Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies charged Omar Cazares, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cazares was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.

