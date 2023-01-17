People Are Joking That Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Fields Should Star in “Golden Girls” Reboot After Hilarious Interview

CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" will conclude with Season 14, TheWrap has learned. The long-running procedural's series finale is set to air on CBS and Paramount+ on May 14. "For 14 seasons, NCIS: LOS ANGELES has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

2 DAYS AGO