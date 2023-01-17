ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
golfmagic.com

Report: Brooks Koepka's misery REVEALED in Netflix documentary Full Swing

Brooks Koepka's struggles will be laid bare in the upcoming Netflix documentary, according to one of the show's producers. Paul Martin has given an interview with GQ about Full Swing. Martin told the publication that Koepka was a particularly interesting watch in the show. Television producers met with Koepka in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bernhard Langer chases record; Justin Leonard and Notah Begay join the fun: Five things to know about the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season which starts Friday in Hawaii

It was just a little more than two months ago Steven Alker was putting the finishing touches on his first Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Now with the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season upon us, it’s fair to ask if the senior circuit torch has been passed from Bernhard Langer to Alker.
The Spun

Look: Shaquille O'Neal's New Nickname Going Viral

Shaquille O'Neal has been known by many names over his lifetime: Superman, Big Diesel and The Big Aristotle, to name a few. In 2023, Shaq has created a new nickname to add to the list. "Dark Nowitzki." The Hall of Famer had NBA TV host Kristen Ledlow reluctantly introduce him with the new nickname ...
Life and Style Weekly

NFL Player Isaac Rochell’s Wife Allison Kuch Shows ‘Reality’ of Their Life on TikTok! Job, Marriage Details

NFL player Isaac Rochell may be successful on the field, but his most significant win was marrying his wife, Allison Rochell (née Kuch). The social media personality is a TikTok sensation and gained a huge following for her witty, candid videos. While promoting her partnership with Bounty ahead of the February 2023 Super Bowl, Allison exclusively tells Life &...
golfmagic.com

Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour

There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
The Spun

Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Dated Another Prominent Quarterback

During the latest episode of the Back to the Beach podcast, Kristin Cavallari made it sound like she's done dating athletes.   "I don't want to say anything I'm going to end up regretting — but I don't think I want to date another athlete," Cavallari admitted. "I've done that. I want to ...
Golf Digest

Love hitting balls on the range? Watch out for this common golf injury

Of all the areas of the body where golfers are most susceptible to injury, two that are often overlooked are your wrists. Whether you realize it or not, every time you swing, you're putting a lot of stress on the tiny bones at the base of your hands. And it's not just the collisions between club and turf or club and mat that are felt at these joints. It's also the change of direction at the top of the swing and the eventual stopping of the swing that can cause damage.
golfmagic.com

Nelly Korda on praise from PGA Tour stars: "They should watch more women's golf"

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda answered high praise for her swing with a sharp but light-hearted remark at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. When she and her father Petr played in the PNC Championship and QBE Shootout in December, Korda received many kind remarks about her swing from the likes of Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner.
golfmagic.com

PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!

There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.

