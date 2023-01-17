ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Iceland's Gunnarsdottir wins maternity pay claim against Lyon

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIjCH_0kHvtG9s00

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Iceland's Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir won her claim against former club Olympique Lyonnais after she was not paid her full salary during her pregnancy, players union FIFPRO said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old turned to FIFPRO to lodge her complaint with FIFA and global soccer's governing body ruled in August last year that the club must pay the full amount owed to Bjork within 45 days of notification of the decision.

FIFA said the club would face a transfer ban if they failed to pay in full.

FIFPRO described the ruling in a statement as the first of its kind since FIFA's maternity regulations came into force in January 2021.

"I was entitled to my full salary... These are part of my rights, and this cannot be disputed, not even by a club as big as Lyon," Gunnarsdottir, who fell pregnant in early 2021, wrote on The Players' Tribune website.

"This is not "just a business". This is about my rights as a worker, as a woman and as a human being,” the midfielder added.

Bjork, a two-time Champions League-winning midfielder, signed for Juventus following her departure from Lyon after playing at Euro 2022 with Iceland.

"They did not expect something like this, especially from a club as big as Lyon," senior Legal Counsel at FIFPRO Alexandra Gomez Bruinewoud, who worked on the case and was actively involved in defining FIFA's maternity regulations, told Reuters.

"We did not expect such a case when we pushed for these regulations, but we knew there would come a time when these protections would be used...

"The relevance is that now players will not have to choose between playing and being a mother, they will be able to combine it, it wouldn't be easy of course, but at least they have the legal basis where they have some protections."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Former Tottenham defender Walkes dies aged 25

Jan 19 (Reuters) - English defender and Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25, the Major League Soccer club said on Thursday. Walkes died after being in a boating accident on waters in Miami on Wednesday as the club had arrived in Florida to begin a training camp for the pre-season, according to local media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
Reuters

Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium.
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Newcastle United confirm Chris Wood exit on loan

Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest. The deal will see Wood arrive at the City Ground on loan for the rest of the season, but with an obligation to buy should he meet certain criteria. Wood, who turned 31 years old last December,...
Reuters

Soccer-Late Surridge goal gives Forest 1-1 draw at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge fired a late equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday, with the south-coast team dropping into the relegation zone despite ending a four-match losing run in the Premier League.
Reuters

Soccer-Stuttering Milan look to end winless run at Lazio

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Coach Stefano Pioli will be hoping the slump AC Milan are going through on all fronts is a mere blip rather than an ominous sign that the champions' grip on the Serie A title is all but over when they take on Lazio on Tuesday.
BBC

Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall

Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy