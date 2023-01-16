Read full article on original website
Biden tours California storm damage
President Biden is touring a battered California. The state has endured a series of powerful storms in recent weeks. Damage estimates are topping $1 billion with 40 of the state's 58 counties hit. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We...
Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains start the long process of recovery after storms
The parade of storms that hammered California has finally ended. President Biden is in the state today touring damaged areas. In the Santa Cruz Mountains along the state's central coast, residents are starting the long process of recovery. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports. JERIMIAH OETTING, BYLINE: Felton is...
How climate change is impacting New England's snowplow drivers
New England winters are known for being cold and snowy, but climate change means that's shifting, and this winter is no exception. New Hampshire Public Radio's Mara Hoplamazian took a ride recently with someone feeling the impact from climate change - a snowplow driver. MARA HOPLAMAZIAN, BYLINE: Harold Davis keeps...
TVA appoints panel to look into Alabama blackouts during arctic blast
The nation's largest public utility is appointing an independent panel to look into power failures over Christmas weekend. The situation prompted rolling blackouts during dangerously cold conditions late last year. The Tennessee Valley Authority says the panel will include American Public Power Association President Joy Ditto and former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee. The federal utility said several coal and gas units had problems just before Christmas as the arctic blast brought strong winds and freezing temperatures. TVA has said it takes full responsibility for the Christmas weekend rolling blackouts and is undergoing a review of what happened.
"No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama." An APR news series
Part 1 — "The 40 unmarked graves" “I got all my equipment in the back of the Honda CRV. How’s that for efficiency and good engineering?” asked Len Strozier during a quiet morning in a wooded area on the Black Warrior River, north of Tuscaloosa. He's getting ready to go to work.
Among the N.M. lawmakers targeted in the shootings was a county commissioner
Among the lawmakers targeted in these shootings was Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, who's on the line from New Mexico. Welcome. ADRIANN BARBOA: Hello. Thank you. INSKEEP: What was your experience with Solomon Pena?. BARBOA: Oh, man. You know, right after the - I was serving as chair of the...
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
Alabama decides on whether to stay in voter registration partnership
Alabama is withdrawing from a voter registration partnership involving thirty two states. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center state that Alabama was leaving, Allen cited concerns over privacy. He says he was troubled at the idea of providing people's information to the organization. The partnership is designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. Allen made a promise during his campaign to withdraw from group known as “ERIC.” He announced the decision one day after being sworn into office.
Would a trillion dollar coin buy time to resolve the debt ceiling debate?
There's growing concern that Congress might not be able to reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling. But there's a creative, yet unlikely work-around: the trillion dollar coin. News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Painting by Alabama artist big seller at Christie’s
Actor Jane Fonda sold some of her art at auction and her collection included works from an Alabama artist. Thornton Dial was a self-taught artist that has art hanging in the Metropolitan Museum of Art as well the Smithsonian. He died in 2016. Christie’s says that one of the pieces sold for over one hundred thousand dollars. Marcia Weber sell folk art in Wetumpka. She remembers when Dial first found out the value of his paintings:
Alabama changes rules regarding carrying out death sentences
Alabama has changed death penalty procedures to give the prison system longer to carry out executions. The move comes after a string of troubled lethal injections in the state. Alabama is also eliminating an automatic review for trial errors. Governor Kay Ivey's office called the time window change a "win for justice" and supporters said the appeal change would ease the burden on the court system. A justice said the appeals change would relieve a burden on the court. Bryan Stevenson, founder of the non-profit Equal Justice Initiative, said he thought the combination of the two rules will increase the likelihood of wrongful convictions and cruel executions.
