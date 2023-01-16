Alabama is withdrawing from a voter registration partnership involving thirty two states. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center state that Alabama was leaving, Allen cited concerns over privacy. He says he was troubled at the idea of providing people's information to the organization. The partnership is designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. Allen made a promise during his campaign to withdraw from group known as “ERIC.” He announced the decision one day after being sworn into office.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO