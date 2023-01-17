ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Video shows Greta Thunberg smiling as German police carry her away from a coal mine protest

By Chris Panella
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNADL_0kHvspMU00
German police carry environmental activist Greta Thunberg away from a coal mine protest.

Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • A video from DW News shows Greta Thunberg smiling as German police carry her away from a coal mine protest Tuesday.
  • Thunberg, 20, was part of a group protesting the expansion of a coal mine into the German village of Lützerath.
  • This is the second time Thunberg has been detained at the mine, police told CNN .

A video from DW News shows German police carrying environmental activist Greta Thunberg away from a coal mine protest Tuesday.

Thunberg, 20, appears to be smiling as police lifted her over the mud and away from the site of the protest in western Germany.

Thunberg was part of a larger group of protests who broke police barriers around the mine and rushed towards an opening in the coal pits, CNN reported .

Reuters reported that German police said Thunberg was released from custody after she went through an identity check.

It was the Swedish activist's second time being detained at the mine, police told CNN. She was previously taken into custody at the site Sunday and spoke at a protest event Saturday.

"Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable," she said, according to Reuters.

Thousands of demonstrators attended events over the weekend protesting the expansion of the Garzweiler lignite coal mine, located in the German village of Lützerath.

Thunberg tweeted Friday that she was protesting in the area.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 13

Kathleen Branham
3d ago

Young greta looks like she's been eating well!!Look at those chubby cheeks!! There's big bucks in climate change!!

Reply
3
Related
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
BBC

Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments

In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that Soviet helicopter crews’ survival kit during invasion of Afghanistan featured an almost medieval kit with a steel breastplate, greaves for the legs and vambraces on the arms?

Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is An Army Of 2.5 Million Chechens Preparing To Overthrow Vladimir Putin?

A video shared on Facebook claims an army of 2.5 million Chechens are preparing to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. There are only around 1.5 million Chechens in Chechnya. Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, is not leading an effort to overthrow Putin. Fact Check:. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
The Independent

Satellite images show devastation to Russian-controlled mining town

Thousands of bomb craters have pierced fields in eastern Bakhmut and schools and agricultural warehouses have been reduced to charred remains in the hottest spot of fighting in the war in Ukraine, new satellite images show.The fresh satellite images taken by Maxar between 3 and 10 January show fields and adjoining roads completely destroyed by bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Aerial view of the region taken before the continuing Russian military offensive showed lush green farms.Another image shows several civilian buildings such as schools and agricultural warehouses hollowed out by multiple Russian shelling attacks and reduced to their skeletons...
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Insider

Insider

746K+
Followers
40K+
Post
430M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy