Chris Jericho's book No is A Four Letter Word is on sale for Kindle currently for $1.99. On this week's Being the Elite, there was reference made to an issue that would have prevented the final match in The Elite vs. Death Triangle from taking place. We've had a lot of people ask about this. There were no personal issues, but paperwork for a work visa renewal for one of the competitors (we don't know which) ended up being delayed and we are told AEW execs worked super overtime for a few days to make sure that the visa was approved.

2 DAYS AGO