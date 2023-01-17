Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE ROCK ON CNBC THIS MORNING, WWE-ICW AND MORE
Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) content on Peacock is currently listed as expiring in two days. Steven Fernandes sent word that The Rock will be on CBNC at 10:30 AM discussing his ZOA Energy Drink:. The Nation in Nigeria featured a piece on Apollo Crews after his recent visit to film...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlingrumors.net
He Has To Pass: WWE Legend Announces He Will Not Be At Raw XXX Despite Being Rumored
He’ll catch you next time. Next week, WWE is presenting its Raw XXX special, honoring thirty years of Monday Night Raw being on the air. This is quite the occasion and WWE is going to bring in a variety of stars and legends who have played a part in the show’s legacy. However, one name who was scheduled for the show is not going to make it, though he does have a good reason.
stillrealtous.com
Another Employee Reportedly Done With WWE
WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks as Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors and he is once again Executive Chairman. Earlier today it was reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, parted ways with WWE after working for the company for 25 years.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
ringsidenews.com
Frankie Kazarian Passed On WWE After AEW Exit
Frankie Kazarian and SCU were a part of AEW’s early days, but that faction is no longer a thing. They went their separate ways on television, and now Frankie Kazarian is no longer a part of Tony Khan’s company. It turns out that he had other options with WWE as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON ROYAL RUMBLE STORE, SIGNINGS
The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE ON WWE NXT
WWE NXT announcers Vic Joseph and Booker T just paid tribute and sent condolences to the family of Jay Briscoe on tonight's WWE NXT broadcast. Briscoe passed away several hours ago in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware. Full details on the accident are not yet known. PWInsider.com sends our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SCOTLAND'S ICW EXITS WWE NETWORK
Scotland's Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) issued the following statement today:. "ICW’s contract with WWE has come to an end. We’ll be revealing the new homes of ICW programming in due course. In the meantime, all unaired programming will air on YouTube and ICW On Demand. A new episode...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Chris Jericho's book No is A Four Letter Word is on sale for Kindle currently for $1.99. On this week's Being the Elite, there was reference made to an issue that would have prevented the final match in The Elite vs. Death Triangle from taking place. We've had a lot of people ask about this. There were no personal issues, but paperwork for a work visa renewal for one of the competitors (we don't know which) ended up being delayed and we are told AEW execs worked super overtime for a few days to make sure that the visa was approved.
Pro Wrestling Insider
STEPH-WWE, WHY THE MARKET REACTED THE WAY IT DID TO VINCE, PPVS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. One of your competitors stated that Stephanie McMahon is “gone for good” from WWE. Then he stated, “she may never be back.”. My question is this: If she is gone for good doesn't that, by definition, mean that she will never be back?
Pro Wrestling Insider
CAPRICE COLEMAN COMMENTS ON LAST NIGHT'S JAY BRISCOE TRIBUTE, THANKS TONY KHAN
Caprice Coleman, who commentated last night's ROH Jay Briscoe Celebration of Live broadcast that was taped last night in Fresno, CA, tweeted the following about taking part in the event:. Ian Riccaboni responded:. The Briscoe Celebration of Life will be released on WatchROH and YouTube for free. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS ON BRAVO TONIGHT
WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo tonight at 10 PM EST:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHAWN SPEARS, CASSIE LEE WELCOME FIRST SON
Shawn Spears and Cassie Lee announced they welcomed their first son earlier this week:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
BECKY LYNCH TAPING KELLY CLARKSON SHOW TODAY, WILL AIR NEXT WEEK
Becky Lynch is taping an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show today in Los Angeles, CA. The episode will air on 1/27 to promote the Royal Rumble. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
POLICE DO WELLNESS CHECK ON KEVIN NASH AFTER RECENT PODCAST COMMENTS
TMZ.com reported that local police in Florida did a wellness check on WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash after online concern that Nash might cause himself harm after comments made on his podcast. Nash, in referencing that his son had passed away 12 weeks ago, made a dark comment referencing...
Comments / 0