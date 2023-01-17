Read full article on original website
KLTV
The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. “The bridge deck itself over the trail was poured a little bit too...
KLTV
Former Smith County constable convicted of theft files appeal
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Friday afternoon after filing an appeal in his case. A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of the appeal.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
KLTV
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
KLTV
Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
Bond Set for Sulphur Springs School Bomb Threat Suspect
According to jail reports, a bond has been set at $100,000 for the suspect, Morgan Rechelle Durrett, on the felony charge of terroristic threat. As of Thursday morning, January 19th, Durrett remained in the Hopkins County Jail on the charge and it is unclear if she has retained an attorney. A felony warrant was issued after quick investigative work by the Sulphur Springs Police Department in the case of a bomb threat made against Sulphur Springs Elementary School prompting an evacuation of the campus.
Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County
Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Angelina County after shooting
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is being treated at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said there was a disturbance between the man and two women around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive, and as a result […]
Smith County Sheriff's Office employees taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two Smith County Sherriff’s office employees were hospitalized Wednesday morning with carbon monoxide poisoning while at work. According to Sheriff’s County Sherriff’s office Public Information Officer Larry Christian the incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. “At approximately 8:30 am two employees...
KLTV
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into pursuit Wednesday night after the driver refused to stop for a speeding violation. According to police, the incident started in New Summerfield when officers tried to conduct a routine traffic stop for speeding. Police say the driver did not stop and attempted to evade police.
KLTV
Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December. LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.
3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
KLTV
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County authorities have now identified the suspect in an incident in which the suspect barricaded himself with firearms inside a Cherokee County residence. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said officers were on the scene of CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a...
Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school
UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
KLTV
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
KLTV
Affidavit: Smith County animal rescue leader kept animals in inhumane conditions
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The director of an East Texas nonprofit was arrested on charges of animal cruelty this week. Kym McRee, who is listed as the director of the nonprofit organization K9′s & Heroes, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. She has since posted the $10,000 bond amount listed. According to an affidavit, on August 15, 2022, it was found that McRee had “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” failed to provide “food, water, care and shelter” for 15 dogs.
KLTV
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
KLTV
WebXtra: Animal dumping a persistent problem for East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say it’s a problem that never seems to go away: Animal abandonment or dumping. Rural areas of Wood and Upshur counties have experienced repeated instances of dogs and cats being dumped along remote county roads. Residents along Farm to Market Road 1795 in Wood and Upshur counties say they have seen hundreds of instances of people dropping unwanted pets along the roadside near their homes.
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
