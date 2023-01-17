ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

KLTV

Former Smith County constable convicted of theft files appeal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Friday afternoon after filing an appeal in his case. A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of the appeal.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Bond Set for Sulphur Springs School Bomb Threat Suspect

According to jail reports, a bond has been set at $100,000 for the suspect, Morgan Rechelle Durrett, on the felony charge of terroristic threat. As of Thursday morning, January 19th, Durrett remained in the Hopkins County Jail on the charge and it is unclear if she has retained an attorney. A felony warrant was issued after quick investigative work by the Sulphur Springs Police Department in the case of a bomb threat made against Sulphur Springs Elementary School prompting an evacuation of the campus.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County

Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December. LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school

UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Smith County animal rescue leader kept animals in inhumane conditions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The director of an East Texas nonprofit was arrested on charges of animal cruelty this week. Kym McRee, who is listed as the director of the nonprofit organization K9′s & Heroes, was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals. She has since posted the $10,000 bond amount listed. According to an affidavit, on August 15, 2022, it was found that McRee had “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” failed to provide “food, water, care and shelter” for 15 dogs.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Animal dumping a persistent problem for East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say it’s a problem that never seems to go away: Animal abandonment or dumping. Rural areas of Wood and Upshur counties have experienced repeated instances of dogs and cats being dumped along remote county roads. Residents along Farm to Market Road 1795 in Wood and Upshur counties say they have seen hundreds of instances of people dropping unwanted pets along the roadside near their homes.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

