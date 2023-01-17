Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast
Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance
EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
Yakima’s Last Meal: What Would You Eat On Death Row?
I can finally say, "Thanks, TikTok," because there is proof that I'm not the only one who has thought about this. Usually, it's when I'm watching prison documentaries like 60 Days In or Inside The World's Toughest Prisons. What's that thought? What would I have for my last meal? I used to be a smart aleck and would say stuff like "all-you-could-eat buffet," but in reality, I think I'd probably choose breakfast for dinner, like French Toast, eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, bacon, etc. A big good breakfast. The kind that you feel like you're going to die when you're finished anyway.
What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA
The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
Death in a pill: Grant and Chelan counties see alarming jump in fentanyl deaths in 2022
WENATCHEE - Growing fentanyl use in our region in 2022 translated into more deaths, according to coroners with Chelan and Grant counties. Fentanyl accounted for far more drug-related overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021 in at least two counties in north central Washington. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says fentanyl...
East Wenatchee Halfway House Appealing Code Violation
A halfway house in East Wenatchee is appealing its notice of code violation. East Wenatchee Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp heard presentations from both the city and a representative of the home Wednesday. The city has cited Midpoint Place for having rooms for rent in a single-family residence. Connie Lamkin is...
Two dead in Douglas County crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – Two are dead from a two-car collision on US-2 Thursday morning near Turtle Rock, just south of Orondo. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 33-year-old man was headed east on US-2 when he lost control, crossed the centerline, and spun counterclockwise before striking an oncoming car driven by a 61-year-old man from East Wenatchee. Both vehicles were totaled and stopped in the westbound lanes.
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area. Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect. The Law Enforcement Warning is set to...
Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Both Drivers Near Orondo
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97 Thursday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. south of Orondo near Turtle Rock when an eastbound sedan lost control and collided with a westbound sedan. "The roadway was slick...
Child Molestation Charge Against Chelan PE Teacher Dropped
A retired Chelan Schools physical education teacher has a clean slate after a child molestation charge was dropped. Chelan County prosecutors moved to dismiss the single charge against 72-year-old Jack Rutter Wednesday, saying they did not have sufficient evidence. Rutter was accused of molesting the child during P.E. class, starting...
Douglas Co. authorities make arrest in shooting of woman
DOUGLAS CO., Wash. – The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in the shooting of a woman Saturday night. Authorities said deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 17000 block of Badger Mtn Rd just before 5:30 p.m. Witnesses allegedly told authorities they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side...
