WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW
WWE announced the following on their website, confirming our report from this afternoon about a creative change for Monday's Raw 30:. Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.
1/21 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE NXT returned to Melbourne, Florida last night. Here are the results:. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo pinned Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Indi Hartwell pinned Tiffany Stratton. Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey. *Apollo Crews &...
THE MIZ PRAISES STEPHANIE AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Praises Stephanie McMahon's Time At WWE | TMZ Sports. You can now get an autographed photo of Ronda Rousey on WWE Shop for $79.99. Each autographed photo is hand numbered with a tamper evident hologram for authenticity. The site also has a Golden Moments of 2022 Liv Signature Series Morgan Money in the Bank collage plaque with ring used canvas for $199.99. They also have a New York Yankees Lucha mask available for $79.99.
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING
Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell. If you enjoy...
FORMER WWE STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, BRISCOE TRIBUTES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE AND MORE
Former WWE star Zach Gowen and his family were visiting at tonight's Smackdown taping. Gowen last wrestled for WWE back in 2004. He still competes independently and works as a motivational speaker. Liv Morgan defeated Xia Li in a dark match prior to the live Smackdown broadcast. Kevin Owens and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
KEIJI MUTOH TO FACE TOP NEW JAPAN STAR IN RETIREMENT MATCH
At today's Wrestle Kingdom event in Yokohama, Keiji Mutoh challenged Tetsuya Naito for his farewell show next month at the Tokyo Dome, which Naito accepted. Mutoh's more infamous personality, The Great Muta, will have his final match tomorrow night, teaming with AEW's Sting and Darby Allin. If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR THIS WEDNESDAY
The updated lineup for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs....
LATEST LEGEND HEADING TO RAW 30
PWInsider.com has confirmed you can add WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to the list of legends set for WWE's Raw 30 this Monday in Philadelphia. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
POTENTIAL SPOILERS: BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN ARE...
Kevin Owens, Bo Dallas (who is Uncle Howdy) and The Street Profits are all backstage at tonight's Friday Night Smackdown taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
OWENS VS. SOLO SET FOR NIGHT BEFORE RUMBLE, GOWEN ON WWE VISIT AND MORE
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next Friday's Smackdown. We reported last night former WWE star Zach Gowen was backstage at Smackdown. Gowen tweeted:. Will Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble Match?: WWE After the Bell, Jan. 20, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Exclusive: Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway Make Their Entrance | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Can Jungle Boy Jack Perry Out Power All Ego Ethan Page? | AEW Rampage. 1/20/23. Does Jade Cargill Make It 49 Wins in a Row? | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Does Daniel Garcia End Action Andretti Winning Ways?...
REELZ RELEASES MLW TRAILER, MORE MLW NOTES INCLUDING DEBUTING TALENT
Reelz released their first official trailer for MLW:. As I noted this morning, this was seen as a big moment by the promotion and going forward, the REELZ series will be their primary home. This was described to PWInsider.com as being the end of their search for a TV partner. We are told REELZ is very on board with promoting the series and we'll start seeing that on the network this week. There are those working for the network who have seen their previous wrestling-related content do good numbers who are fans and very happy to have MLW added to their channel.
SANTINO IN IMPACT, BRISCOES IN 2300 ARENA HOF, MLW'S NEW TV DEAL, RITA MARIE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Any chance The Briscoes go into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame?. I think it's way too soon to discuss such things, but let's be honest, they would have been in there one day either way, so I am sure at some point it will happen. They'd been working in that venue since December 2001 for CZW, ROH, House of Hardcore, etc. Right now, however, I think all the attention and energy should be directed towards Jay's children.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Adam Rank of NFL Total Access made AEW references while talking about Jacksonville Jaguars versus Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. Shop AEW has limited edition Kenny Omega T-shirts for this past week's Top Rope Tuesday, The House of Black membership illustration sticker and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega Versus Young Bucks Revolution 2020 posters for Matchup Monday.
ANOTHER BIG WWE HALL OF FAMER ADDED TO RAW 30
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been added to this Monday's Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA. It will be Hogan's first appearance for the company since Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa, Florida. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
MLW ON REELZ NEWS & NOTES AND MORE
Going forward, the MLW Underground series airing on REELZ will become the promotion's flagship series. MLW Fusion will remain on Pro Wrestling TV and BeIn Sport and will still have new content, but Underground will become the top series for the promotion. As you can imagine, this was considered a...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock:. *Nikkita Lyons vs. Jakara Jackson. *Damon Kemp vs. Tank Ledger. *Joe Gacy (with The Dyad and Ava Raine) vs. Odyssey Jones. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page. *Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia. *Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack. *Jade Cargill & Leila Grey competing. *Eddie Kingston and Ortiz to appear. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
IMPACT WRESTLING REBELLION PPV TICKETS ON SALE TODAY, ORLANDO TV TAPING TONIGHT, MUTA AND MORE
Tickets for the 4/16 Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV in Toronto officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST. The promotion's 4/17 TV taping in Toronto will also go on sale. The first match confirmed for the 2/24 Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 PPV is Mickie James defending the Knockouts title vs. Masha Slamovich in Las Vegas.
