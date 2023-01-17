ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Union calls for Ubisoft Paris to strike following CEO's comments

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLJAw_0kHvqfqs00

Ubisoft Paris union workers are calling for a strike following CEO Yves Guillemot’s “worrying” email following the company’s most recent lackluster financial results.

Last week, Ubisoft announced another delay for Skull and Bones in addition to the cancellation of three unannounced games due to several recently-released titles underperforming. Following that, Guillemot sent a company-wide email to staff.

“Today more than ever, I need your full energy and commitment to ensure we get back on the path to success,” Guillemot said via Kotaku. “I am also asking that each of you be especially careful and strategic with your spending and initiatives, to ensure we’re being as efficient and lean as possible.”

Now, the French trade union Solidaires Informatique is calling on members of the Ubisoft Paris chapter to strike on Friday, Jan 27, 2023.

“In his latest statement, Mr. Guillemot announces a worrying future for Ubisoft,” Solidaires Informatique’s statement reads on Twitter. “If the request to employees to be ‘especially careful and strategic with your spending’ is ironic considering the company’s editorial strategy of the last few years, it is not funny.”

“On several occasions, Mr. Guillemot is trying to shift the blame (once again) onto the employees; he expects us to be mobilized,” Solidaires Informatique continues. “To ‘give it our all’, to be ‘as efficient and lean as possible’. These words mean something: overtime, managerial pressure, burnout, etc.”

The full statement is available below.

As of the time of this posting, Ubisoft has yet to comment on the situation yet.

Nevertheless, there are several high-profile games from Ubisoft coming soon. Namely, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling".
BBC

Starmer: UK will be 'open for business' under Labour

Labour's leader, Sir Keir Starmer, will tell business leaders in Davos that a Labour government would do more to draw foreign investment into Britain, especially in "green industries". Sir Keir, attending the World Economic Forum meeting, said Labour would push to "bring global investors back". He said foreign investment had...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy