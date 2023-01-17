Read full article on original website
Boeing's Exceptional Start to 2023 Waves a Green Flag at Investors
Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) has had its fair share of bad news over the last few years, but its latest deliveries report can't be construed in any other way but positively. It's the kind of news flow that can change the narrative around the stock and lead to significant rerating by a skeptical market. Here's what happened and why it matters.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Beacon (BECN) Opens Two Branches in Texas, Boosts Ambition 2025
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN recently announced the opening of two new branches at greenfield locations in Baytown and suburban Forth Worth, TX. The Baytown branch serves the greater Houston market, reaching Harris and Chambers counties and the Galveston Bay region while the services of the Forth Worth branch extend to the west side at the busy crossroads of Highways 820 and 30.
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real set for 2% weekly loss on worries over c.bank independence
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's real looked set for a 2% weekly decline against the dollar on Friday as investors worried about the central bank's independence, while most other Latin American currencies firmed at the end of a volatile week marked by fears of a recession. Brazil's real BRL= slipped...
Why Is Carnival (CCL) Up 28.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Carnival (CCL). Shares have added about 28.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Carnival due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Will Nasdaq (NDAQ) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.88%. Factors to Consider. Solid organic revenue growth, strong performance at index and analytics businesses and contributions...
First Week of PSTG March 17th Options Trading
Investors in PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw new options become available this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PSTG options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Will Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
First Week of SBH September 15th Options Trading
Investors in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SBH options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
Editas (EDIT) Moves Ahead With its Portfolio Reprioritization
Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT entered into a definitive agreement with private biopharmaceutical company Shoreline Biosciences whereby the latter will license Editas’ proprietary SLEEK (SeLection by Essential-gene Exon Knock-in) and AsCas12a gene editing technologies. Shoreline Biosciences will acquire Editas Medicine’s preclinical gene-edited induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell (iNK) programs and related manufacturing technologies.
Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Starbucks (SBUX). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Interesting ELAN Put And Call Options For March 17th
Investors in Elanco Animal Health Inc (Symbol: ELAN) saw new options become available this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ELAN options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
JPST ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the JPST ETF (Symbol: JPST) where we have detected an approximate $379.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.6% decrease week over week (from 486,600,000 to 479,050,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of JPST, versus its 200 day moving average:
Factors Setting the Tone for Celestica (CLS) in Q4 Earnings
Celestica Inc. CLS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. Celestica estimates non-IFRS adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents, unchanged in the last 30 days. This indicates growth of 20.45% from the year-ago reported earnings.
Here's Why You Should Retain Broadridge Financial (BR) Stock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR shares have gained 4.4% in the past month against the 2.1% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.3% and 9.3%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 25. Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.2%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 9.9% in the last reported quarter.
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - VIG, ORCL, UPS, QCOM
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $844.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 425,261,610 to 430,837,416). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) is up about 0.3%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.2%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is up by about 0.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:
