CNN

msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
R.A. Heim

The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
CNN

CNN

