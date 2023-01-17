Read full article on original website
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement
A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions are now in effect, potentially giving Americans a chance to increase their take-home pay in 2023 and shield more of their income from the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS announced the higher limits for the federal income tax bracket and standard deductions...
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050 From The State?
Did you get a one-time payment from the state of New York? If you're not sure, you should consider looking into this as many people as many as an estimated 3 million New York state homeowners have already gotten money back from the state.
Wells Fargo payments to wronged customers are going out now. Here’s what you need to know
Wells Fargo customers wronged by abuses that cost the bank $3.7 billion in fines are now getting details of how they’ll get their portion – $2 billion-plus – of the settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). And that’s a lot of people, too. The CFPB...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023
There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 will arrive 8 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and beginning the next year's payment schedule.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to arrive Saturday
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program.
