Greta Thunberg detained by police and the jailhouse Andrew Tate memes are hilarious

By Ariana Baio
 4 days ago

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained on Tuesday while protesting a coal mine expansion in Germany leading to some hysterical memes about Andrew Tate.

Thunberg, 20, was held by police alongside a large group of protestors all advocating against the demolition of a village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The village was set to be demolished to make room for a coal mine owned by the German energy company RWE.

However, after Thunberg and others broke through police barriers and staged a sit-in near a coal pit, police removed protestors and held them until they did an identity check.

Police were concerned that protesters could become injured by standing close to the coal pit particularly because the ground is soft from rain, according to a report from CNN .

News that Thunberg had been detained quickly circulated social media where people compared her run-in with the police to Tate's recent arrest.

Thunberg and Tate, 36, had a spat on Twitter in December shortly before Tate was arrested on claims of human trafficking and rape.

After Tate teased Thunberg's climate activism by bragging about his multiple cars, Thunberg responded with a mic-drop insult and then mocked him for getting arrested.

People on Twitter joked that the two were going to run into each other in jail or that Thunberg was getting karma for making fun of Tate's arrest.

However, Thunberg's situation differs from Tate's.

Whereas Tate was arrested for suspicion of human trafficking and rape, Thunberg was detained for a short period for peacefully protesting.

Once Thunberg completed the identity check she was released.

