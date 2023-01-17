ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

4-year-old Oklahoma girl was murdered by caretaker on Christmas Day, officials say

By Nolan Clay, USA TODAY NETWORK
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

ANADARKO, Okla. — The 4 year-old girl who was the subject of an intensive search last week was beaten to death late Christmas Day in her caretakers' home in Cyril, Oklahoma, prosecutors allege in a murder charge.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has said the search for Athena Brownfield was considered a recovery.  The bureau announced Tuesday afternoon a child's remains have been found, but haven't been identified yet.

Her male caretaker, Ivon Neil Adams III , 36, was charged Thursday in Caddo County District Court with first-degree murder and child neglect.

He is accused in the murder count of striking Athena multiple times on or about her body. He is accused in the child neglect count of leaving her 5-year-old sister alone on Jan. 6.

The charge was made public Tuesday. Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, said that he beat Athena about midnight Christmas Day and held her up by her arms, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent reported in a court affidavit.

Athena "was not moving and her eyes were barely open," she said, according to the affidavit. "He then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in her chest."

Athena "never moved after that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtRZt_0kHvoJqO00
A memorial for Athena Brownfield is pictured Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, on a the front porch of a home in Cyril, Oklahoma. SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Snake: Deadly black mamba, snuck into a high school, bit and killed a student in Africa, reports

Criminal complaint: Court papers reveal details on former Republican candidate linked to shootings at New Mexico lawmakers' homes

He left about 1 a.m. Dec. 26 and later "told Alysia that he buried her near a fence line that was next to their old residence in Rush Springs," according to the affidavit. "He informed her he placed a large broken branch over the burial site."

The search for Athena began on Jan. 10 after her sister was found wandering outside in Cyril about 2 p.m.

The 5-year-old disclosed "she had been home alone and she is tired of being alone," according to the affidavit.

Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Glendale, Arizona. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma on child neglect accusations.

Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks can prosecute Ivon Adams on the murder count even if the girl's body is never found. Such so-called "no body" cases are rare but convictions have been upheld in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwO27_0kHvoJqO00
This image provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shows a missing persons flyer for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who authorities say has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the girl's disappearance while they continued searching for her Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP) AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was murdered by caretaker on Christmas Day, officials say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma

The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
New York Post

Remains found in search for missing Oklahoma child Athena Brownfield— but cops can’t confirm ID

The remains of a child were found in Oklahoma Tuesday during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, according to state investigators. The remains were found in rural Grady County just outside of Rush Springs, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an afternoon press release. Officials stressed they cannot confirm the remains are Brownfield at this time. “The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification,” the law enforcement agency said. “This is an active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI will not be commenting further.” The search for...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
CYRIL, OK
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

755K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy