Obsessed with Joel's jacket on 'The Last of Us'? Here's where to buy it

You can shop Joel's signature jacket now at Huckberry. Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us premiered this past weekend on HBO Max and is already garnering praise from critics, viewers and gaming enthusiasts alike. Aside from the thrilling action and incredible acting, there's another thing people are loving about the series— Pedro Pascal's jacket .

$298 at Huckberry

Pascal plays the series' protagonist, Joel, who survives a post-apocalyptic world filled with grueling daily chores and fungi-driven zombies. In the show, he sports a rugged trucker jacket that seems to stand up to it all—and you can buy it right now at Huckberry.

The Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket from Huckberry comes in eight colors, but pick it up in Field Tan to match Joel. The canvas jacket is weather-resistant and lined with a warm flannel interior, keeping you warm and dry throughout even the most brutal conditions (like running from zombies in post-apocalyptic Boston).

If this Huckberry jacket can survive zombies, it can survive your daily commute. Liane Hentscher/HBO

This trucker jacket is one of the brand's best sellers, with reviewers saying its water-resistant coating works well and looks as great as it feels. Layer it with a hoodie or sweatshirt during the winter or wear it over your clothing for transitional seasons—either way, you'll be pleased you picked it up.

Our editorial team loves Huckberry for its durable and attractive clothing, noting that the brand's pieces are long-lasting and well worth the investment. Right now, the Flint and Tinder jacket is just $298 and ships by January 24.

