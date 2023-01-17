ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnPolitics: Americans don't expect divided government to accomplish much

By Sarah Day Owen Wiskirchen, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden on Jan. 12, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP

Happy Tuesday, OnPolitics readers. There's plenty of political news over the long weekend to catch up on, so let's get started:

A new exclusive poll shows Americans expect little will be accomplished in a divided government, Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page reports:

The messy fight among Republicans to elect a new House speaker left the public convinced by 61%-17% that the GOP and President Joe Biden are less likely to get anything done together in the new era of divided government, an exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds.

By a wide margin, 58%-17%, they say it seems unlikely that Republicans will do any compromising with Democrats over the next two years.

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

  • Two political lightning rods reinstated to House committees: Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar, both removed by the Democratic-led House after social media posts that opponents viewed as threatening or dangerous, were reinstated onto committees in the new Republican-led House.
  • 📄 Biden's documents saga: One day after House Republicans announced an investigation of Biden's handling of classified documents, the White House announced that five additional pages of classified documents were found at Biden's Wilmington home. Meanwhile, Biden has hired a personal lawyer and Republicans said Sunday that they have 'a lot of questions .'
  • Biden's chief antagonists: During the first two years of President Joe Biden's presidency, House Republicans saw their message drowned out in a Democratic Congress, but revelations about Biden's handling of classified documents handed two of his fiercest critics ammunition to investigate just as they became committee chairmen. Who they are .
  • The immigration trend Biden isn't talking about: While immigration rhetoric in the U.S. has focused on sending migrants back to Mexico, another burgeoning phenomenon remains largely ignored: Americans migrating to Mexico. There are now a record number of U.S. Americans becoming temporary residents in Mexico as of 2022, and it's changing some neighborhoods in Mexico City .
  • Bump stock ban about more than guns: A federal appeals court ruling that tossed out a Trump-era ban on bump stocks after a 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas wasn't just about the nation's divisive debate over guns. It was also the latest salvo in an effort by conservatives to rein in the power of the executive branch .

📺  The State of the Union date is set: Biden will deliver his second State of the Union speech on Feb. 7 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: Americans don't expect divided government to accomplish much

