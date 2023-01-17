President Joe Biden on Jan. 12, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP

Happy Tuesday, OnPolitics readers. There's plenty of political news over the long weekend to catch up on, so let's get started:

A new exclusive poll shows Americans expect little will be accomplished in a divided government, Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page reports:

The messy fight among Republicans to elect a new House speaker left the public convinced by 61%-17% that the GOP and President Joe Biden are less likely to get anything done together in the new era of divided government, an exclusive USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds.

By a wide margin, 58%-17%, they say it seems unlikely that Republicans will do any compromising with Democrats over the next two years.

🔍 Dig deeper on what Americans think about polarization and Trump .

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

📺 The State of the Union date is set: Biden will deliver his second State of the Union speech on Feb. 7 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: Americans don't expect divided government to accomplish much