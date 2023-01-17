Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Related
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer Opening
The location has been announced to substantial fanfare. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NRN.com and Star-Telegram.com.
South Belt Line construction hinders local businesses in Coppell
Coppell’s South Belt Line reconstruction project is expected to be completed summer 2023. (Photo by Destine Gibson) The 16-month reconstruction of a portion of South Belt Line Road in Coppell is expected to conclude this summer after a brief delay, according to local officials. The original timeline was October...
Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years. Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
fox4news.com
2 people shot in Fort Worth Whataburger parking lot
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Whataburger. It happened Friday on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School. Police received a report that a child was shot at the...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
tourcounsel.com
The Parks Mall at Arlington | Shopping mall in Texas
The Parks Mall at Arlington is located approximately half an hour from downtown Dallas. If you are in Arlington you should not miss visiting this mall as it has a very good variety of stores, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory. Among the stores that are in The Parks Mall at Arlington include the Barnes & Noble bookstore, as well as Vans, Hollister and the store of music bands, movies and series: Hot Topic.
Hilton hotel underway in South McKinney
The upcoming Tru by Hilton Hotel location in South McKinney is under construction. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) A Tru by Hilton hotel is under construction in South McKinney. The hotel, located on the northwest corner of Craig Drive and Bush Drive, will have 84 guest rooms, owner Bobby Singh said. The...
Chicken N Pickle, West Elm and more businesses now open in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Chicken N Pickle features a restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and other outdoor yard games. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Here are eight businesses and restaurants now open in Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. Chicken N Pickle opened its Grapevine location Jan. 17. The indoor and outdoor entertainment complex features a restaurant, a...
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on Sale
The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation announced today major additions to the annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival (March 30 - April 2, 2023) alongside ticket information and an on-sale date of December 1, 2022. Building on the success of the 2022 festival return during which the annual event welcomed more than 7,000 foodies to experience the best cuisine North Texas has to offer, the 2023 four-day foodie extravaganza is expanding to welcome even more participants and attendees to the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Beginning March 30, 2023, 13-acres of the historic ranch will be transformed into an alfresco dining paradise including large scale pop-up tents that showcase more than 100 chefs, restaurateurs, and beverage participants in a revelry of culinary delights.
Controlled burn planned for McKinney’s Erwin Park Jan. 23
Erwin Park is home to the Erwin Park Skills Area, a series of mountain biking trails designed for progressive skills development maintained by the Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association. (Courtesy Team Dirt and Vert) A prescribed burn is planned for Erwin Park in north McKinney on Jan. 23, according to a...
Redline Athletics to bring youth performance training to north McKinney
The facility will have a similar look to these renderings of the Frisco facility, Merle said. (Renderings courtesy Redline Athletics) Redline Athletics is expected to open its first McKinney location in the Urban Garages development in the northern portion of the city. The business offers “comprehensive athletic development,” including speed...
CandysDirt.com
Don’t Sleep on This Incredible Tanglewood Midcentury Modern With a Case of The Blues
It’s tough out there. How Tough? Two hours of searching before turning up a listing worthy of a Fort Worth Friday reader’s attention. “It’s tough out there,” echoes Reside Real Estate professional Stephanie Gutierrez. I met her at an open house in December. “You have rising...
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
The Pantry Restaurant to close in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Pantry’s last day of operations will be Jan. 22, according to the restaurant’s owner. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Pantry Restaurant will permanently close its doors Jan. 23 on the square in downtown McKinney, according to the restaurant’s owners. The restaurant, located at 214 E. Louisiana St.,...
Cookie Plug bringing thick bakes with hip-hop flair to Lake Highlands
Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland said the Lake Highlands location is expected to open at the beginning of March. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) California-based Cookie Plug is looking to open a number of locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and one of those is coming to Lake Highlands. The chain, which combines “hip-hop culture” with sweets, serves up a variety of thick cookies. With plans to open up 10 North Texas locations through a recent franchise deal, one of those will be located in the Kingsley Square shopping center at 7215 Skillman St. CEO Chris Wyland said the location is expected to open at the beginning of March after experiencing permitting delays. According to a Jan. 11 press release, Cookie Plug closed 2022 with 152 planned franchise locations in its pipeline. https://cookieplug.com/
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
Train hits truck in Flower Mound
A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
Grapevine Chipotle Mexican Grill to expand with drive-thru for pickup orders
Chipotle's drive-thru lane will be for pickup orders only. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Chipotle Mexican Grill orders in Grapevine will soon be able to be picked up without leaving the car. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved a zoning change to the existing Chipotle at 2225 E. Grapevine Mills Circle to create...
Permit approved for proposed Garages of America project in east Frisco
The specific-use permit applies to a proposed Garages of America project located at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A proposed Garages of America project is now permitted to develop a three-story self-storage facility at 40 feet tall instead of being limited to two stories.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 37