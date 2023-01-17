ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Juvenile's body found in New Iberia; police say suspect is 14

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnjZW_0kHvlkaW00

New Iberia Police are investigating the slaying of a juvenile, and the suspect they've identified is a juvenile, too.

Police have not released the identity or age of the child found yesterday at the Iberia Village apartment complex on West Admiral Doyle.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, police said the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they've identified a 14-year-old child as the suspect in the slaying.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

Related
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police Looking for Suspects Who Fled in Vehicle After Shooting 2 Teens on Moss Street

Lafayette Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Moss Street on Wednesday evening (Jan. 18). Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says that upon their arrival on the scene, officers located two juveniles who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Green confirmed that both victims, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Shooting scene in Opelousas

St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Two teen boys injured in shooting at Moss Street business in Lafayette

Two teens were injured in a shooting at a Moss Street business on Wednesday night, the Lafayette Police Department said. The teens, a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy, were standing in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street when a verbal altercation ensued between the boys and the occupants of an unknown vehicle. One of the occupants shot in the direction of the teens, striking them both before the vehicle fled the area, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas woman arrested after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish Sheriff detectives have arrested a woman after her child died from an alleged fentanyl overdose. According to Deputy Eddie Thibodeaux, Kandice Charles, 31 called police and medics to her home in July 2022 regarding an unresponsive toddler. On arrival, he said, the child was transported to a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
JENNINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Child found dead from gunshot wound at New Iberia apartments; police say suspect is 14 years old

A child was found dead from a gunshot wound at a New Iberia apartment complex on Monday, and police say the suspect is a 14-year-old, KATC reports. The body of a juvenile was found Monday at the Iberia Village apartments at 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. The child’s age and identity have not been released by law enforcement. The New Iberia Police Department said the juvenile died of an apparent gunshot wound.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia residents concerned about rise in juvenile crimes

NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY)— A New Iberia teen was reportedly shot on Thursday evening on Dale Drive. This would mark the third shooting in New Iberia involving a juvenile since the beginning of the year. Members of the community are concerned about the increasing numbers and are looking for a change. Resident Velma Reed Ezeb […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
