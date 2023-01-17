Omar Narvaez looks forward to mentoring Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez

The Mets dealt James McCann earlier this off-season, but they still gave themselves two MLB veteran catchers when they signed Omar Narvaez to a two-year deal.

A little curious, given that the Mets have two more years of team control over Tomas Nido and also saw top prospect Francisco Alvarez reach the majors for a short stint this season – but in reality, Narvaez, a .258 career hitter, will hopefully give this year’s team a better offensive presence at catcher, and allow Alvarez to finish off his development in Triple-A.

This may end up as a Joe Girardi-Jorge Posada situation come 2024, but for now, Narvaez is looking forward to doing whatever he can to mentor his fellow Venezuelan.

“I know he’s down in Venezuela right now, so I’m just looking forward to meeting him and share a little information and kind of give him everything that I [have] from experience,” Narvaez said Tuesday in his introductory Mets press conference. “And if I can go and help Alvarez be a part of this team also, I’m gonna do it.”

A former All-Star in 2021, Narvaez thinks his experience will be key in getting to learn the Mets’ pitching staff, especially overcoming a potential language barrier with Kodai Senga, and he’ll be headed down to Port St. Lucie early to get started with all that comes with joining the Mets.

GM Billy Eppler is excited to have Narvaez aboard, both as his nominal starting catcher and as a mentor to MLB’s No. 1 prospect.

“Omar brings a skill set that we value on the offensive side. He displays a solid approach at the plate, contact ability, and provides a left-handed bat that will really deepen and blends well with our roster as it’s currently constructed,” Eppler said. “Throughout his career he’s shown impressive defensive skills, and we believe that he’ll work extremely well with our pitching staff.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch