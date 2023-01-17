ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Omar Narvaez looks forward to mentoring Mets top prospect Francisco Alvarez

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eXi2c_0kHvlOMe00

The Mets dealt James McCann earlier this off-season, but they still gave themselves two MLB veteran catchers when they signed Omar Narvaez to a two-year deal.

A little curious, given that the Mets have two more years of team control over Tomas Nido and also saw top prospect Francisco Alvarez reach the majors for a short stint this season – but in reality, Narvaez, a .258 career hitter, will hopefully give this year’s team a better offensive presence at catcher, and allow Alvarez to finish off his development in Triple-A.

This may end up as a Joe Girardi-Jorge Posada situation come 2024, but for now, Narvaez is looking forward to doing whatever he can to mentor his fellow Venezuelan.

“I know he’s down in Venezuela right now, so I’m just looking forward to meeting him and share a little information and kind of give him everything that I [have] from experience,” Narvaez said Tuesday in his introductory Mets press conference. “And if I can go and help Alvarez be a part of this team also, I’m gonna do it.”

A former All-Star in 2021, Narvaez thinks his experience will be key in getting to learn the Mets’ pitching staff, especially overcoming a potential language barrier with Kodai Senga, and he’ll be headed down to Port St. Lucie early to get started with all that comes with joining the Mets.

GM Billy Eppler is excited to have Narvaez aboard, both as his nominal starting catcher and as a mentor to MLB’s No. 1 prospect.

“Omar brings a skill set that we value on the offensive side. He displays a solid approach at the plate, contact ability, and provides a left-handed bat that will really deepen and blends well with our roster as it’s currently constructed,” Eppler said. “Throughout his career he’s shown impressive defensive skills, and we believe that he’ll work extremely well with our pitching staff.”

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers

It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets make some moves

The Mets signed outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal worth $6 million. Pham, of course, became infamous for his fight with Joc Pederson over fantasy football. Where do the Mets stand now after a busy offseason?. The team bought out Tomás Nido’s last two arbitration years and agreed to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market

The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
New York Post

How a burden-free season and a new lease on the Mets’ third base job has Eduardo Escobar fired up

Eduardo Escobar may not be Carlos Correa, but the Mets would like to believe he’s better than the .726 OPS he brought to the lineup last season. Quietly, the veteran third baseman suffered emotionally last year, dealing with multiple family matters Mets officials believe affected his play. Those issues began to resolve later in the season, which coincided with a breakout September that earned Escobar National League Player of the Month honors. “I could tell there was a lot of stuff going on in his life and you could almost tell on the field when it started turning for him,” manager Buck...
QUEENS, NY
OnlyHomers

Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade

As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
MIAMI, FL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy