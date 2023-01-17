ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics reportedly interested in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kBYY_0kHvlHBZ00

The NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline is just over three weeks away. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see what the league-leading Celtics do.

A new report from The Athletic's Shams Charania could shed some light on Brad Stevens' thinking.

According to Charania, Boston is one of the teams that has shown interest in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. He also lists the Toronto Raptors as another team interested.

Poeltl makes a lot of sense as a target for the C's. He would give them another impact big man to rotate with Robert Williams and Al Horford, which would help keep those guys fresher and make the Celtics' frontcourt deeper.

Luke Kornet and Blake Griffin have done a solid job when called upon this season, but the Celtics would probably prefer to have a little more certainty up front come the postseason.

Poeltl, 27, has played and started 35 games this season, averaging 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.5 minutes. He is listed at 7-foot-1, 245 pounds.

