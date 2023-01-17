Rep. Carbajal visits areas in Santa Barbara County to assess storm damage

Congressman Salud Carbajal visited areas in Santa Barbara County to assess the damage from the storm on Tuesday.

Rep. Carbajal went to the sinkhole in Orcutt and visited the road closure along Bonita School Road in Santa Maria and the site where 20 homes were damaged from flooding in Guadalupe.

Santa Barbara County officials encourage community members to report any damages they may have sustained from the storm to readysbcorg .

"We're putting together assessments right now to understand the significance of the cost so that we can pass it on to the state and federal governments so that they can come in and give us the right amount of assistance," Rep. Carbajal said.

The visit to Santa Barabara County comes after Rep. Carbajal visited San Luis Obispo County on Monday. He visited Los Osos and Morro Bay to assess some of the damage left by the previous storms.