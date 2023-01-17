CSP: arrest made in masonic lodge fire

Ellington, Conn./WTIC Radio - An arrest has been made in connection with a fire that burned through the Fayette Masonic Lodge in Ellington earlier this month.

Under arrest is Gino DeGrandis, 23, of Vernon.

It was January 7 around 9:40 a.m. that the fire was reported at the lodge on Orchard Street.

According to State Police, a person identified as DeGrandis was seen on security footage walking in the area of the lodge with a cup of gasoline about an hour before the fire was reported.

DeGrandis faces charges arson and criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $100,000.