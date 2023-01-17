ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

CSP: arrest made in masonic lodge fire

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJMSm_0kHvkhgs00

Ellington, Conn./WTIC Radio - An arrest has been made in connection with a fire that burned through the Fayette Masonic Lodge in Ellington earlier this month.

Under arrest is Gino DeGrandis, 23, of Vernon.

It was January 7 around 9:40 a.m. that the fire was reported at the lodge on Orchard Street.

According to State Police, a person identified as DeGrandis was seen on security footage walking in the area of the lodge with a cup of gasoline about an hour before the fire was reported.

DeGrandis faces charges arson and criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Assault and Other Charges

#Milford CT–On January 20, 2023, police were dispatched to the Mayflower Motel for an assault. The victim stated that they let Tykuan Kelly, 30 of Bridgeport use their vehicle and he was supposed to bring it back by 10pm. Upon returning to the motel after. midnight, they approached Kelly...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

A man's car was stolen while getting gas in Waterbury

Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. The oldest building on UCONN campus is damaged in a fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters responded to the fire around...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police: One killed in Woodbridge crash

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was killed in a crash on Route 114 in Woodbridge Friday evening, according to the police. Around 6:30 p.m., authorities found a car that had been traveling northbound near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road that had veered off the road and struck several trees. The sole occupant of […]
WOODBRIDGE, CT
zip06.com

Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries

On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man dead in Waterbury shooting

Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington

A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Man stole, damaged over $200K in cars from Meriden dealership: PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man possibly linked to 10 other car thefts is accused of stealing and damaging over $200K in cars from a dealership in Meriden last year. Police said on April 6, 2022, around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to Roberts Dodge on South Broad Street for a burglar alarm. When they arrived, […]
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport News: On Wednesday night, January 11, 2023, officers responded to 804 Fairfield Avenue for an assault. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, suffering from a head injury. Endgeldrum, who was homeless, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries two days later, on January 13, 2023. A subsequent autopsy confirmed his death was due to the assault and ruled a homicide. Detective Brian Coyne of the Homicide Unit was assigned the case and was assisted by the other members of the unit. A local man, 32-year-old Elijah Humphrey of 944 Fairfield Avenue, was quickly developed as a suspect, and during questioning, confessed.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy