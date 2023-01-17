ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Ana Walshe: Timeline of missing Massachusetts mother’s disappearance

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVOBn_0kHvkcHF00

Prosecutors have revealed chilling details of what they allege Brian Walshe was doing in the 72 hours between when his wife Ana was last seen and when she was reported missing .

Ms Walshe, 39, vanished from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts , in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Her husband Brian Walshe told investigators she left to catch a flight to Washington DC to deal with a work emergency.

Concerned colleagues reported her missing on 4 January, and Mr Walshe was arrested days later for misleading the police investigation.

He appeared in court on 18 January charged with murder, where prosecutors revealed they had DNA linking Mr Walshe to his wife’s bloodied clothing, and incriminating internet searches he had made on his son’s iPad.

The following timeline dating back to Mr Walshe’s earlier conviction on art fraud is based on information from police statements, a criminal complaint affidavit, prosecutors and defence attorneys.

2018

Brian Walshe’s father Thomas Walshe dies while travelling in India in September.

The elder Walshe, a renowned neurologist, writes Brian out of his will after he had duped his father out of nearly $1m in a real estate deal, according to affidavits provided to the Plymouth Probate Court.

Brian Walshe tries unsuccessfully to have his father’s will declared void, and seizes his father’s expensive art collection, and sell his property, according to court documents.

Dr Fred Pescatore, a longtime family friend, writes in a sworn affidavit that Brian is deceitful and dangerous, adding he had “witnessed firsthand what Brian was capable of”.

“Brian is not only a sociopath, but also a very angry and physically violent person,” Dr Pescatore wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loSdV_0kHvkcHF00

On 31 October, Brian Walshe is indicted on federal charges of stealing two Andy Warhol paintings, offering them for sale on eBay and delivering counterfeits.

He initially pleaded not guilty to charges including wire fraud and possession of converted goods. In April 2021, he changes his plea to guilty and is placed under house arrest, and must receive permission from authorities in advance.

27 December 2022

In evidence that came out after he was charged with murder, Brian Walshe’s internet search history showed he allegedly looked up: “Best state for divorce for a man.”

29 December 2022

Ana and Brian Walshe tell the tenants of a rental property in Revere, Boston that they are selling off all of their property portfolio, which included houses in Lynn, Marblehead and Cohasset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXKyS_0kHvkcHF00

Mike Silva, who lived at the address with fiancee Mandi, considered himself a close friend of the Walshes, said he was stunned by the news. A cash sale for their apartment had already gone through, he was told.

Friends of Ana Walshe say that she had promised a “big surprise” in the new year.

31 December 2022

Friends gather at the Walshe’s Cohasset home to celebrate the new year.

Friend Gem Mutlu told CBS Boston that Mr Walshe had cooked an elaborate meal for guests and described the mood as “festive”.

“There was a lot of looking forward to the new year,” he told CBS Boston . “There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold.”

Mr Mutlu said they hugged goodbye and he left at around 1.30am.

According to a police affidavit , Mr Walshe told investigators that his wife had to fly to Washington DC early the next morning for a work emergency. The couple went to bed at around 1.30am.

Mr Walshe’s mother Milanka Ljubicic tells Fox News that her daughter made calls to several family members and friends at around midnight, and again at 1am.

None of the calls were picked up.

1 January 2023

Mr Walshe told investigators that he said goodbye to his wife at between 6am and 7am, and she hailed a taxi or ride share service to Logan Boston International Airport.

A babysitter arrived at the home in the afternoon, and he went out to get groceries at around 3pm, he told police.

Mr Walshe further stated that he went to visit his mother in Swampscott, Massachusetts, at 4pm. The trip took longer than he had expected as he said he had lost his cell phone, and claimed one of his sons had taken it.

He said he did some shopping at CVS and Whole Foods and returned at around 8pm. Authorities searched surveillance footage and could not find any evidence that he had been at either store.

During a later court appearance, prosecutors said Mr Walshe used his son’s iPad to google various ways to dismember and dispose of a body that day.

These included “can an ID be made on partial remains?”, “how long before a body starts to smell?”, and  “Can you throw away body parts?”

2 January 2023

According to prosecutor Lynn Beland, Mr Walshe was seen on surveillance camera purchasing $450 worth of cleaning products from a Home Depot store in Rockland. The items included mops, buckets, tarps and tape. Mr Walshe did not disclose this to police.

Ms Beland said that Ana Walshe’s phone had pinged on cell towers in the area of their Cossahet home on 1 and 2 January.

Mr Walshe is seen on surveillance footage at the Press Juice Bar in Norwell.

A reciept obtained by the news outlet showed Mr Walshe ordered three children’s size smoothies and two large peanut, banana and honey smoothies at 9.57am. The store is about 15 miles from the couple’s home in Cohasset.

The same day, prosecutors would later allege Mr Walshe again made incriminating searches online.

These included “can you identify a body with broken teeth?”, and “hacksaw best tool to dismember”.

3 January

According to prosecutors, Mr Walshe googled “what happens to hair on a dead body?”, “what is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods?”, and “can baking soda mask or make a body smell good?”

4 January

Tishman Speyer, the real estate firm where Ana Walshe works, reports her as missing to Cohasset police.

Officers perform a welfare check at her home, according to the police affidavit.

Mr Walshe gives consent for them to search the property and gives an account of his movements over the previous few days.

5 January

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley issues a statement saying that Ms Walshe is missing, and appeals for help from the public.

6 and 7 January

Investigators from Cohasset police and Massachusetts State Police begin a massive search operation to comb wooded area around the couple’s home.

A task force set up to check Mr Walshe’s movements on 1 January find no evidence that he was ever at the CVS or Whole Foods stores, as he had claimed.

8 January

The Norfolk County Prosecutor’s Office announces Brian Walshe has been arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation.

9 January

Mr Walshe is arraigned in the Quincy District Court, where a probable cause affidavit is released.

Prosecutor Lynn Beland says that officers found no evidence that Ms Walshe had taken a cab to the airport, or departed on a flight, on 1 January.

She reveals that a broken knife and blood were found in the basement of the couple’s home.

Mr Walshe had made misleading and conflicting statements about his movements on 1 and 2 January, which had impeded their investigation, Ms Beland said.

Mr Walshe pleads not guilty. He is seen smiling as he is led from the court house. A judge orders him to be held in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Ms Walshe’s disappearance is described as “suspicious”.

The Walshes’ three young sons are placed in the care of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

10 January

Sources tell WBZ-TV that a hatchet, hacksaw and blood are seen at a trash refuse centre in Peabody.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office confirms in a statement that items of interest were recovered.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected, which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation,” a press statement says.

12 January

A few dozen Cohasset residents gather for an interfaith prayer vigil at the town common. Residents say they are desperate for answers about what happened to Ms Walshe.

“I feel like everyone in the community just feels like they want to do something and need to something, but everyone is feeling a little bit hopeless right now,” Alison Sheerin tells CBS Boston .

14 January

Washington DC police release an incident report showing Ana Walshe filed a complaint in 2014 stating that her husband had threatened to kill her and a friend.

Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August, about a year before she and Brian Walshe married in Serbia.

The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RJMGE_0kHvkcHF00

16 January

Call logs from the Cohasset Police show that it was the head of security at Ms Walshe’s Washington DC real estate firm who first alerted authorities about her disappearance.

Police received a call from her employer Tishman Speyer at 11.44am on 4 January to request a well-being check.

The caller tells police that the “company has contacted the husband … he has not filed a missing person report”.

The logs appear to contradict comments made by the lawyer representing Ms Walshe’s husband Brian Walshe when he appeared in court last week to be arraigned on charges of misleading police.

17 January

Mr Walshe is charged with murder.

Michael Morrissey, the Norfolk District Attorney, said in a video statement on Tuesday that his office has “been involved in an intensive investigation into the fate of Anna Walshe” since she was reported missing on 4 January.

“The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife.”

18 January

Mr Walshe is arraigned at the Quincy District Court on charges of murdering his wife and improper transport of a body.

Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.

The searches included specific details on how to dispose of a body, how to clean up a murder scene, and smells and “can you identify a body with broken teeth”?

Prosecutors revealed they had recovered Ana Walshe’s Prada purse, rain boots and her Covid-19 vaccination card from trash cans at an apartment where Brian Walshe’s mother lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyjKJ_0kHvkcHF00

It’s alleged Brian Walshe disposed of several trash bags in a dumpster at his mother’s address in Swampscott, including blood-stained towels and rags, and cleaning products.

Some of the items are consistent with the cleaning products purchased by Mr Walshe at a Home Depot store on 2 January.

Lynn Beland, the Norfolk County district attorney, said DNA testing by the Massachusetts Crime Lab was consistent with Ana Walshe’s.

Her DNA was also found on a Tyvek suit that investigators recovered, that Mr Walshe had allegedly purchased on 2 January.

Outside court, defence attorney Tracy Miner released a blistering statement accusing prosecutors of leaking evidence to the media after the court appearance.

“In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong,” Ms Miner said in a statement to The Independent.

“I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media.”

Ms Miner said it was “easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime”.

“It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ana Walshe told police her conman husband was ‘going to kill her’ 8 years before she went missing

The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told The Independent.Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.The 39-year-old mother — who was...
COHASSET, MA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Mom Ana Walshe Dumped Assets Before She Vanished, Tenants Say

A couple who rented an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts from missing real estate executive Ana Walshe and her husband say she was dumping assets for cash in the months before she vanished. Walshe recently sold the apartment Mike and Mandi Silva were living in, plus a car, the Silvas told NBC Washington, adding that the mom of three promised “a big surprise” in 2023, but never explained what she meant by it. “Nothing is adding up,” Mandi Silva said. Now, Walshe’s husband Brian, who a close family friend described to The Daily Beast as “sociopathic,” is charged with misleading police investigating his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance.Read it at NBC Washington
REVERE, MA
The Independent

Brian Walshe news — latest: Ana Walshe’s remains thrown in trash bags and incinerated, prosecutors say

Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to murder and improper transport of a body.Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Ana Walshe amassed $3M property portfolio that husband Brian was eager to inherit, internet history reveals

Ana Walshe had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, which her husband’s internet search history showed he was looking forward to getting his hands on. Brian Walshe was charged with his wife’s murder this week and at his arraignment at Quincy District Court in Massachusetts Wednesday it was revealed he had Googled “how long for someone to be missing to inherit” among other damning searches.   Brian pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife, but a wealth of evidence is mounting against him. Although it is said they had amassed a collection of homes and...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
NECN

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Mystery over missing mom Ana Walshe’s ‘big surprise’ for New Year after she sold big assets for cash

Three days before Ana Walshe was reported missing, she and her husband Brian told their longterm tenants they were abruptly selling their rental property.Mike Silva told CBS Boston it felt like a personal betrayal as he had been led to believe the Walshes would eventually sell the apartment they had lived in for four years in Revere, Massachusetts, to he and his fiancée Mandi.Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Friends told NBC Washington that she had been rushing to get rid of assets including an apartment and her...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments

COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
COHASSET, MA
RadarOnline

Surveillance Footage Captures Alleged 'Sociopath' Brian Walshe Buying Smoothies A Day After His Wife's Disappearance

New surveillance footage was released from a Massachusetts juice bar which captured alleged "sociopath" and accused killer Brian Walshe purchasing smoothies a day after his wife, Ana, disappeared from their Cohasset home on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brian was under house confinement on art fraud charges when his wife mysteriously disappeared on January 1. According to reports, the 46-year-old had a history of receiving care at Austen Riggs Psychiatric Center in Stockbridge, where he was allegedly diagnosed as a "sociopath."The seemingly routine behavior captured on camera painted a grim picture of Brian's concerns during the crucial 48...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
COHASSET, MA
People

Friends of Ana Walshe Say Mom of 3 Was in Rush to Sell Assets Before Her Disappearance: Reports

"Things started to get really strange with the Walshes," longtime friend Mandi Silva said In the months leading up to her disappearance, close friends of missing Massachusetts mom of three Ana Walshe say she was in a hurry to get rid of several assets. In an interview with WRC-TV, longtime friends Mike and Mandi Silva revealed Ana, 39, recently sold a car and the Revere, Mass., apartment they rented from her for the past four years. They say the apartment buyer paid in cash just days before she...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy