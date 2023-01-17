ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Abandoned illegal alligator found in empty NJ lot

By Kimberly Dole
NEPTUNE, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- Officials discovered an alligator that had been abandoned in a plastic container in an empty lot Monday night in New Jersey, authorities said.

The Monmouth County SPCA Animal Control responded to the lot located on Bangs Ave in Neptune after a call from a good Samaritan.

According to according to a Facebook post by the MCSPCA, the young alligator was brought back to the shelter and given a clean tank that allowed proper air circulation and is being kept in a climate-controlled area.

"It is illegal for New Jersey residents to keep alligators or caimans, which are considered potentially dangerous exotic species. Not only is it a danger to the public, but these animals, when kept in captivity, need very specific care that only professionals can provide," Executive Director of the MCSPCA, Ross Licitra said.

The alligator will be sent over to Cape May Zoo, the Facebook post added.

The MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division is seeking any information about who may have abandoned the gator.

If you have any information about the owner of this alligator, please contact MCSPCA Humane Law Enforcement Chief Mike Goldfarb at 732-440-1539, calls may remain anonymous.

