Pittsburgh, PA

Kaboly: Steelers offseason delayed due to personal reason with Tomlin

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

Since taking over as head coach in 2007, Mike Tomlin has at least made some small changes to his coaching staff after the season.

But so far this year, nothing.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports that because Tomlin is currently dealing with a personal matter.

Kaboly adds that player interviews are only just getting started and then coaches will be interviewed.

The Steelers are traditionally slower than other teams in the NFL when it comes to making moves but it’s already been over a week.

That could mean offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s job is still on the hot seat.

While the offense did improve, they were toward the bottom of the NFL once again in total offense.

The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi says that it is not a health issue.

