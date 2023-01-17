ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole teachers push for bigger raises after impasse in negotiations

By Leslie Postal, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
The Seminole County teachers union is pushing for higher raises for county teachers, arguing an A-rated district should not pay "a C-minus salary." Getty Images/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Seminole County’s teachers union, upset by what its members view as a paltry raise proposal, ended negotiations with the school district in the fall and last week pleaded its case before an arbitrator, arguing the A-rated school district should not pay its teachers a “C-minus salary.”

Since 2010, Seminole County Public Schools has been A-rated every year but one — it earned a B from the state in 2016 — yet its teachers make about $655 less than the Florida average, which is $51,598.82, said Dan Smith, president of the Seminole Education Association, the local teachers union.

The district in the fall offered raises of about $2,000 to about $2,400, plus one-year retention bonuses of at least $500 for veterans with 10 years or more experience. The teachers union wanted far more — or for the district to agree to offer the same pay package again next year.

District negotiators would not agree, so the union declared an impasse. Now both sides are waiting for a special magistrate to weigh in, which he is expected to do next month.

SCPS documents show district leaders want to boost teacher pay but feel constrained both by state laws — including one that required districts to hike starting teacher pay to $47,500 — and by budget worries. The documents note the average teacher in Seminole earns more than the average teacher in similar-sized Brevard, Lake, Osceola and Volusia counties, though less than the average teacher in much larger Orange County Public Schools.

Teachers have been making their case at Seminole County School Board meetings and were expected to do that again at Tuesday evening’s meeting. They argue low pay is helping to fuel a shortage of teachers .

“We are the driving force that brings this district so much honor and achievement,” said Ashly Pittman, a teacher at Red Bug Elementary School, speaking at a November board meeting. “Without us, SCPS would not be an A-rated district,” she said. “And you’re losing us.”

Teachers are stressed and too many are leaving the profession, Pittman said. The teacher shortage is a “state issue” but SCPS could work to solve the problem in its own schools.

“Many of us simply cannot afford it anymore,” she added.

Steven Kornya, another county teacher, read the “Please, sir, I want some more” passage from Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” and urged the district to boost pay.

“We’re not asking for cake. We’re not asking for a Michelin five-star meal,” Kornya said. “We’d be happy with a slightly bigger bowl of gruel.”

Board member Kristine Kraus said she was glad to hear teachers’ views. “Thank you all for coming out,” she said as that Nov. 15 meeting ended. “We do appreciate hearing from you.”

Superintendent Serita Beamon, speaking at Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting, said the district has been negotiating “in good faith regularly since May” and even tried to reach an agreement during the impasse hearing last week.

But what the union wants “fiscally we could not agree to,” she said.

State law requires school districts to submit a salary distribution plan to the Florida Department of Education by Oct. 1. Beamon and other superintendents whose districts have not reached an agreement with their unions had to explain to the state board Wednesday why they’d missed the deadline and provide an update on their efforts.

Beamon told the board Seminole’s payroll department was ready to “expedite payment to teachers” once an agreement is reached.

The magistrate’s ruling in February could lead to a breakthrough in negotiations but might not as that ruling is not binding.

“Whatever the decision of the arbitrator, each side has the right to take the impasse to its final step, which is a hearing before a special legislative body, which is the five members of the Seminole County School Board,” Smith wrote in a message to teachers last week.

The school board is not a neutral party, however. The board approved the budget last year that set the parameters administrators used to bargain teacher pay with the union. Two new board members won seats in November, though, and that could alter upcoming discussions.

The Orange County School Board early last year, after a protracted fight with its union that also led to impasse , agreed to higher raises than it first proposed.

lpostal@orlandosentinel.com

