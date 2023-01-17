Task force targets airwaves in messaging about misuse of pain meds

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The message that misuse of pain medications can lead directly to substance abuse and addiction is behind the new public service announcement being aired by the Erie County Opiate Task Force and other agencies.

Even though powerful opioid drugs are prescribed by physicians, those who are offered the prescriptions are urged to ask; "Do I need this medication? Is a non-opioid or alternative available?"

All media in the Buffalo-Niagara region is being asked to air the PSA on-air and on websites.

The Western New York Prevention Resource Center and HOPE Chautauqua Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition joined forces with the task force on the PSA which features Alex Neutz, a former University at Buffalo football player who developed an addiction to pain medication following an injury.

"Our numbers are not good," said Cheryl Moore with the Erie County Department of Health at a press event debuting the new PSA. "We have 213 confirmed deaths," said Moore of opioid related deaths in 2022. "Those numbers are probably going to be higher," she adds, as nearly 100 cases are pending a final determination.

Funding for the PSA was provided by a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant in collaboration with the New York State Office of Addiction and Supports.