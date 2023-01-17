ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Task force targets airwaves in messaging about misuse of pain meds

By Tim Wenger
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mg6Lv_0kHvkNES00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The message that misuse of pain medications can lead directly to substance abuse and addiction is behind the new public service announcement being aired by the Erie County Opiate Task Force and other agencies.

Even though powerful opioid drugs are prescribed by physicians, those who are offered the prescriptions are urged to ask; "Do I need this medication? Is a non-opioid or alternative available?"

All media in the Buffalo-Niagara region is being asked to air the PSA on-air and on websites.

The Western New York Prevention Resource Center and HOPE Chautauqua Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition joined forces with the task force on the PSA which features Alex Neutz, a former University at Buffalo football player who developed an addiction to pain medication following an injury.

"Our numbers are not good," said Cheryl Moore with the Erie County Department of Health at a press event debuting the new PSA. "We have 213 confirmed deaths," said Moore of opioid related deaths in 2022. "Those numbers are probably going to be higher," she adds, as nearly 100 cases are pending a final determination.

Funding for the PSA was provided by a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant in collaboration with the New York State Office of Addiction and Supports.

Comments / 0

Related
wellsvillesun.com

Human trafficking happens in Allegany County

Read about a recent NYS Police investigation involving very young children. Human trafficking is real and it does happen even here. What is needed to abolish human trafficking?. 1. Awareness: educational campaigns, presentations, forums, word of mouth and online education through social media – check out The Potter’s Hands Foundation...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Group Protests Jamestown’s Homelessness Response

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown residents took to the street in protest, seeking to hold local lawmakers accountable for what they’re calling the lack of support for the city’s homeless. The group, Patriots for Chautauqua County, gathered outside of Jamestown City Hall on Friday. Just...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
hstoday.us

Whistleblower Reveals Widespread Fraud at Niagara, NY Air Reserve Station Fire Department

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has alerted the President and Congress that leadership at the Niagara Falls, N.Y. Air Reserve Station Fire Department (NFARSFD) submitted falsified records for firefighting and safety training that employees never received. NFARSFD provides fire protection and emergency response services to the Niagara Air Reserve Station, 914 Air Refueling Wing (ARW), including response to medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls, and incidents involving hazardous materials. A former NFARSFD firefighter-turned whistleblower disclosed to OSC allegations of systemic fraud in the Department’s training and certification program, which OSC referred for investigation.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy