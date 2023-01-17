ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Tennis Great Chris Evert Announces She Is Cancer Free

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9Kfb_0kHvkIop00

The 18-time Grand Slam champion was diagnosed with Stage 1C ovarian cancer last year.

Almost exactly a year after tennis legend Chris Evert announced she was diagnosed with Stage 1C ovarian cancer , the 18-time Grand Slam champion shared Tuesday that she is cancer free.

In a piece she wrote for ESPN published Tuesday, Evert detailed her late sister’s cancer journey and how it impacted her own experience. Evert was able to discover her cancer early on because of the genetic map her sister Jeanne had left. Doctors were able to discover that Evert had BRCA-1 variant, which her sister also had.

Six chemotherapy treatments later, Evert no longer has ovarian cancer.

“Today, I’m cancer free, and there’s a 90% chance that the ovarian cancer will never come back,” Evert said.

Evert noted that those with BRCA-1 variant are also at higher risk for breast cancer, prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer.

After already undergoing a hysterectomy, Evert then had a double mastectomy to lessen her odds of breast cancer. The ESPN analyst said she has one more surgery left.

“Luckily, the report came back clean and clear, and my risk of developing breast cancer has been reduced by more than 90%,” Evert said.

Evert said the reason she wrote this detailed piece about her experience is so that others may learn more information to potentially save their lives, as her sister’s journey did for her.

“As relieved as I will be to get to the other side of this, I will always have a heavy heart,” Evert said. “I will never heal from losing Jeanne, and I will never take for granted the gift she gave me in the process. My sister’s journey saved my life, and I hope by sharing mine, I just might save somebody else’s.”

Evert is currently working as an ESPN analyst for this year’s coverage of the 2023 Australian Open.

Comments / 20

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
msn.com

Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday. "Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.
Upworthy

Tennis legend Chris Evert is cancer-free thanks to late sister leaving behind her genetic road map

Chris Evert shared the best news with her fans. In an op-ed published on ESPN on January 17, the tennis star announced that she is "cancer-free." She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November 2021. Evert started by sharing her sister's journey and how it later led to her own diagnosis of ovarian cancer. She wrote, "Jeanne wasn't BRCA positive, but genetic testing revealed she had a BRCA-1 variant that was of "uncertain significance." The doctors didn't recommend genetic testing for me or my siblings, and we stayed focused on Jeanne's treatment," as reported by TODAY.
OK! Magazine

'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab

She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide

Late country legend Naomi Judd knew how to command a crowd and still loved the stage but was in "mental anguish" over facing a daunting Judds farewell tour, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. A family source said Naomi was feeling the pressure of looming tour dates that were set to kick off last September amid personal struggles with her well-being.Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, announced they were set to hit the road for their first tour in more than a decade on April 11, just weeks before Naomi's tragic suicide. Their 10-show jaunt was going to include stops in Michigan, Texas,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
atptour.com

Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
SheKnows

Passions Star Reveals Latest Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Journey Begins’

The daytime alum sets out on another fight ahead. Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send Passions star McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan) our thoughts and prayers as she sets out to face another battle ahead. On the evening of Wednesday, January 18, the soap alum alerted her Twitter followers that she had been diagnosed with cancer once again.
Outsider.com

Tennis Legend Chris Evert Reveals Health Update One Year After Announcing Cancer Diagnosis

Women’s tennis legend Chris Evert revealed in an ESPN op-ed Tuesday that she is cancer-free after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November 2021. Evert, 68, said there’s a 90% chance the ovarian cancer will never come back. Doctors initially detected the disease early due to the “genetic road map my sister left behind.” Evert’s sister, Jeanne, died of ovarian cancer in February 2020. She was 62.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy