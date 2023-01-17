ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with 21 active warrants in two states arrested at Westfarms Mall after allegedly making fraudulent purchases with counterfeit money

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A Manchester man with 21 active arrest warrants across two states was arrested alongside another man after allegedly making over $1,700 in fraudulent purchases from Westfarms Mall in West Hartford Saturday, according to West Hartford police.

The West Hartford Police Department was flagged that a vehicle allegedly tied to several crimes throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts was located in the lower level parking lot of Macy’s at Westfarms on Saturday after 8 p.m.

The alleged driver was also suspected in other criminal activity in West Hartford earlier Saturday, police said.

Police set up surveillance and watched the suspect return to the vehicle after exiting the mall with another man. The second man, identified as 36-year-old Rondell Jackson of Middletown, was arrested at the scene. The suspected driver, identified as 31-year-old Dezmond Bonds of Manchester, was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

Officers seized over $1,700 worth of merchandise they allege was fraudulently purchased, $1,900 in suspected counterfeit currency and “Green Dot” cards suspected of being purchased using counterfeit currency, police said.

Bonds was charged with first-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit first-degree forgery, interfering with an officer, fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.

He was also wanted on 21 other outstanding warrants, including 17 from local police departments in Connecticut including Fairfield, Windsor, Manchester, Torrington, Vernon, Wallingford, Clinton, Bloomfield, Southington, South Windsor, Granby, Willimantic, Berlin, Newington, East Hartford and two from Glastonbury as well as the Connecticut State Police Troop E. The two warrants from Massachusetts are from the Sturbridge Police Department, with extradition authorized, and Southbridge police. He was also wanted by the New Haven Department of Corrections Parole Fugitive Unit on an extraditable warrant.

Jackson was charged with first-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit first-degree forgery, fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny.

The New York Field Office of the Secret Service was notified of the incident due to the involvement of counterfeit currency, police said.

