Cardi B Dons Dramatic White Fur Coat & Ribbed Bodycon Dress With Matching Pumps for Court Hearing

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
Cardi B brought white-hot style to court today. The Grammy Award-winning musician was spotted in a white ribbed dress while attending a court hearing at Queens County Criminal Court in New York City.

For the occasion, following the rapper’s terms of agreement over a strip club assault, she arrived in a white bodycon dress with a knee-length hem and turtleneck bodice. The sleeveless piece was simply paired with sparkly stud earrings and, upon leaving the courthouse, white-framed cat-eye sunglasses.

Later on, the “Money” singer was spotted leaving the courthouse, wrapped in a dramatic white fur coat. Her collared style was grounded with a pair of slick pointed-toe pumps, also in a stark white.

The faintly glossy set was finished with a thin set of stiletto heels, likely totaling 4 inches in height given its traditional shape and silhouette — giving her outfit a height-boosting, monochrome finish.

When it comes to shoes, Cardi B is renowned for her love of Christian Louboutin heels — which she’s coined as “bloody shoes” for their signature red soles. The rapper has also stepped out in a range of styles over the years, including Jimmy Choo sandals, Jessica Rich mules, Bottega Veneta combat boots and more. Cardi B has also dipped her toes into the fashion world as well, collaborating on several hit collections over the year with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

Discover Cardi B’s best shoes over the years in the gallery.

Footwear News

Footwear News

