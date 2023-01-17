Throughout the pandemic, January has been a difficult time. But this year, the news is better.

Since the pandemic began, the post-holiday period has seen some of the highest numbers of people with COVID-19, and of people suffering the most from its effects. This year, in the third January of the pandemic, the news is better.

The number of people hospitalized with the disease in Virginia is far lower this year than in previous years, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The most dire hospitalizations — those in the ICU and those on ventilators — are also at a fraction of what they have been in previous Januarys.

The number of Virginia COVID patients on ventilators seems to have peaked in this year’s post-holiday season on Saturday at 48 while the number of COVID patients in the ICU reached 141 on Jan. 6 and stood at 112 on Tuesday. There were 40 COVID patients on ventilator support Tuesday, according to the most recent hospital association data.

The rolling seven-day average of COVID hospitalizations in Virginia during the post holiday-season was 1,108 as of Jan. 10 and stood at 968 on Tuesday, according to VHHA data.

In January 2021, the first post-holiday season since the COVID pandemic started, there were 350 COVID patients on ventilator support at the highest level on Jan. 14, the same day there were also the most ICU hospitalizations due to COVID with 550. The seven-day rolling average of COVID hospitalizations peaked at 2,786 a few days later on Jan. 19 of that year.

The following year was worse. In the post-holiday season of 2022, there were 402 people on ventilator support at the highest level that month on Jan. 22, while the number of COVID patients in the ICU peaked at 661 several days prior on Jan. 18. The seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations peaked at 3,705 on Jan. 21, according to hospital association data. In the Eastern health district, which includes Hampton Roads, the upper and middle Peninsula and out to Southampton County, there were 10 COVID patients on ventilator support Tuesday, according to the hospital association.

The seven-day average of COVID patient hospitalizations peaked at 260 on Jan. 8 and stood at 213 on Tuesday. There were 36 COVID patients in the ICU on Jan. 3 and reached the month’s low of 23 on Sunday and stood at 24 Tuesday. On the week ending Jan. 11, there were 3,907 COVID deaths across the U.S. compared to 13,114 on the week ending Jan. 12, 2022 and 23,387 on the week ending Jan. 13, 2021, according to the most recent data available Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re seeing some easing up of COVID numbers and we’re seeing some easing up of flu numbers, but these things are still out there,” said Dr. Brooke Rossheim, a public health specialist for the Virginia Department of Health. “So the best tool we have for both of them is vaccination.”

Americans 5 and older who have been vaccinated with an updated bivalent booster were nearly 19 times less likely to die from COVID in October and over three times less likely to test positive for the virus compared to those who were not vaccinated, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over 80% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, with nearly three out of four Virginians having completed a primary series of a COVID vaccine, according to CDC and state health department data.

There have been no reports of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, or death after bivalent booster vaccination, according to data released Friday by the CDC.

Rossheim said the booster is part of layered protection strategy against COVID. He said the federal government is again offering free at-home COVID tests and those worried they may have COVID should test quickly as treatments, such as Paxlovid, is most effective when administered early.

Ian Munro, ian.munro@virginiamedia.com , 757-447-4097