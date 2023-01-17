ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Momentum Pictures Lands Queer Indie Horror ‘Swallowed’

 4 days ago
Momentum Pictures has landed the North American rights to queer horror movie Swallowed from writer-director Carter Smith.

Swallowed is set in a remote township on the border between Maine and Canada and, according to the project’s description, “is a story about friendship and the extremes we are willing to endure to protect the ones we love. Dripping with blood and pus, its queer body horror told in the grindhouse tradition – with all the naked flesh and shocking violations of a classic midnight movie.”

Momentum Pictures is targeting a Feb. 14, 2023 release.

Cooper Koch, Jena Malone, Mark Patton, and newcomer Jose Colon star in the movie that was produced by Smith, Noah Lang, Helio Campos and Ross O’Connor. Josh Senior and Evan Buxbaum executive produced.

Swallowed has made the rounds on the festival circuit, including horror fests Fantasia, Fantastic, and Screamfest. It won the Grand Jury prize for best feature at NewFest, the New York-based LGBTQ+ film and media festival.

“I’m thrilled Momentum Pictures have come aboard to help unleash Swallowed into the world. It’s a slimy wild ride, and their passion for the project has been there since the moment they first watched it,” said Smith.

XYZ negotiated the deal with Momentum on behalf of the filmmakers.

“As evidenced by its enthusiastic reception at festivals worldwide, Carter’s creative storytelling brings a fresh perspective to the genre. We are excited to work with XYZ to bring Carter’s unique vision to audiences everywhere,” added Momentum Pictures’ Ian Goggins.

Smith, repped by UTA, recently directed Blumhouse feature The Passenger , which is due for a 2023 release.

