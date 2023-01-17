Man dies following Sunday double shooting in Norfolk

Police car is photographed in Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A Norfolk man, one of two injured in a shooting Sunday morning, died of his gunshot wounds, police announced Tuesday.

Police identified the man as Omon L. Hamlin, 37. The other man is in stable condition.

The two men arrived at a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of West 27th Street and Colonial Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip via www.p3tips.com .