ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

See the price of every Lehigh Valley home sold in the last 30 days: Deed transfers, Jan. 15

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Wondering how much that home in your neighborhood recently sold for? The Morning Call lists all real estate transactions in the Lehigh Valley during the last 30 days.

The table below shows deed transfers reordered in Lehigh and Northampton counties during that time. The information is provided on a weekly basis by the recorder of deeds office in each county.

The properties are not identified as commercial, residential, or vacant land.

Check back every week to see the latest list.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing

OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
OAKS, PA
abc27.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history

(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

Former Aston Grocer John Hallinan Named Retailer of the Year

John Hallinan, a grocery store operator who owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010, has been named Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) 2023 Retailer of the Year, writes Alyssa Adams for CBS Philadelphia. Today, John Hallinan is a Fishtown grocery store operator, owner of The Richmond...
ASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities offer $5K reward in 1989 cold case in Lehigh Valley

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are revisiting an unsolved homicide that happened 34 years ago this week, in hopes of uncovering new leads. On January 21, 1989, Rose Hnath was found dead inside her home in North Whitehall Township. She had been beaten and stabbed. Police say...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.

A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close

Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
COATESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plan for new steakhouse gets OK in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A new restaurant could be coming to Whitehall. The township planning commission granted final land development plan approval Wednesday night for an Outback Steakhouse. The 4,800-square-foot establishment is proposed for 1300 Grape St. The pad site is located at the intersection of Grape Street and...
WHITEHALL, PA
eddystoneborough.org

Delaware County Announces 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

PLEASE NOTE: Ticket must be present to access events; Registration is required for all events. Registration will open six weeks prior to each event. This program is not open to businesses, institutions or industry. This program is offered as a community service to the residents of Delaware County and on the Event dates listed below, Only Household Hazardous Waste will be accepted. Electronic Waste and Latex Paints will NOT be accepted.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
lsxmag.com

Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!

Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy