ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Connecticut bill lets teens get vaccines without parent OK

(NewsNation) — A bill introduced in Connecticut would allow children ages 12 and older to receive vaccines without their parents’ approval. NewsNation partner The Hill reports that the bill was proposed by state Rep. Kevin Ryan, and was referred back to the state legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Health.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newsnationnow.com

Authorities swarm van possibly linked to California shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officials swarmed and entered a white van Sunday afternoon that officials suspect was driven by a gunman who opened fire on a Southern California ballroom dance studio, killing 10 people and wounding 10 more. Police surrounded the van with tactical vehicles and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsnationnow.com

State senator: FEMA, feds need to step up after Kentucky floods

(NewsNation) — Six months ago, several communities in Eastern Kentucky were practically wiped out because of heavy rain. Towns in and around the Appalachian Mountains became overwhelmed, with homes swept off their foundations, and many lives lost. Republican state Sen. Johnnie Turner says the rebuilding process, which some have...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy