Ross Tucker: Schwartz is a fiery guy, has some grit to him; he fits the personnel that the Browns have

Former NFL offensive lineman and Audacy NFL Insider Ross Tucker joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about where Tom Brady could land next season, whether the Jaguars have a chance against the Chiefs, the Bengals' challenge against the Bills, what the Browns are getting in new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and whether this team needs a veteran backup behind Deshaun Watson in 2023.

