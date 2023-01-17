Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Area firefighters take traffic management course in Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW)- On Saturday, the Arbor Vitae Fire/ Rescue Department hosted a traffic management training course for area firefighters. Arbor Vitae firefighter Jeff Biertzer presented the course to a group of thirty men and women. Biertzer says that knowing how to manage traffic in emergencies is becoming an important role for area fire departments, and that partnership between them and police is crucial in clearing a scene.
WJFW-TV
Pine River Fire Department put into service new equipment
PINE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Pine River Fire Department today put into service some new gear which will be a critical part in continuing to serve their community. FEMA paid for the majority of the cost for the replacement of the firefighters personal protective gear, a new cascade system, and 12 air packs. The Federal agency also provided for a pack known as an RIT system, which is used to help rescue a firefighter who may be lost or trapped inside of a burning structure.
WJFW-TV
Part of the snowmobile trails in Marathon Co. will open Saturday at 8 a.m.
MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - Some of the snowmobile trails in Marathon County will be opening Sat. Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. There are six zones within the Marathon County Snowmobile Trails System. Zone 1 - All trails will be open. Zone 2 - All trails will be open. However, the...
WJFW-TV
Eagle River Revitalization Program wins 2022 Business of the Year
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 2012, chamber members get selected for the Business of the Year award. In 2022, the Eagle River Revitalization Program won. "What it does it that it showcases businesses and gives them credit for all of the hard work that they do," said Kim Emerson. City Administrator, Robin Giner noticed all the hard work the program does for Eagle River, so she nominated them for this award. "Karen has gotten a lot of compliments from our city council, they have been just so happy with how she is doing work here, in the city pushing projects forward," said Robin Giner.
939thegame.com
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
WJFW-TV
Vilas Co. Forestry, Recreation & Land Department is condemning off-trail snowmobile riding
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department wants to remind snowmobilers that off-trails snowmobile riding or boondocking is illegal. They are asking that riders stay on the marked trails. This practice is causing a problem across the entire Snowbelt region. Todd Bierman, the Vilas County...
wxpr.org
Highway 8 closed at Highway 51 with reports of cars in ditches
—— Update: Highway 8 will remain closed at Highway 51 until the Highway department can salt and scrape the road where a semi went into a ditch. Lincoln County has closed Highway 8 at Highway 51 in response to icy road conditions and reports of cars in ditches. Traffic...
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
Wisconsin issues fish advisory for Lake Wausau
State officials on Wednesday announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for fish found in Lake Wausau. The advisory, also impacting the Stevens Point Flowage, comes in the wake of a study published this month in Environmental Research which found that eating a single serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with PFAs for an entire month.
WJFW-TV
Manitowish Waters has new collections detailing moonshining and Al Capone in the Northwoods
MANITOWISH WATERS, WIS. (WJFW) - Of all the legendary Chicago-area gangsters, Al Capone is the most well-known. At a Hops and History event in Rhinelander, one local historian shared more on how Capone spent more time northern Wisconsin than previously thought. Over the years, accounts have uncovered Wisconsin's role in...
WJFW-TV
Qualifying underway at World Championship Snowmobile Derby
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, racers from across the world gather at the World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River. The racers were out on the track for the first time today. Qualifying was underway this morning. World champion or not, one things for certain. All of these...
WJFW-TV
Law enforcement and the School District of Tomahawk are investigating an incident that happened on Wed. with a school bus driver
TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - The School District of Tomahawk and local law enforcement is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday involving a bus driver on a school bus. The investigation is still ongoing, but a statement provided by the School District of Tomahawk District Administrator, Wendell Quesinberry to WJFW states:. "Dear...
Parents outraged after Tomahawk bus incident
Parents in the Tomahawk School District are demanding answers after a bus driver allegedly locked students in a bus and refused to bring them home, prompting a police response. Wausau Pilot & Review was contacted by multiple readers about the situation, which allegedly happened Wednesday on the way home from...
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
WJFW-TV
A look inside St. Anthony's seminary turned spirituality center in Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WJFW) - When you think of an old brick spiritual center, you probably don't think of rural Wisconsin. But in Marathon City near Wausau, many people bring their worries, their prayers, and their praise to St Anthony's spirituality center. While the site is no longer affiliated with the Franciscans, their doors still remain open to all.
Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide
The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WJFW-TV
Northern Edge's winning streak comes to a halt after loss to Arrowhead
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northern Edge was back in action on Friday at the Lakeland Ice Arena, hosting Arrowhead. Overall, they were 4-7 on the season, while Arrowhead was 9-7 heading into their contest. Northern Edge was coming off of an impressive 4-3 win over Medford and a 5-2 win over Northland Pines the previous week, looking to capitalize off of their momentum and improve their winning streak to three games.
