Rhinelander, WI

WJFW-TV

Area firefighters take traffic management course in Arbor Vitae

ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW)- On Saturday, the Arbor Vitae Fire/ Rescue Department hosted a traffic management training course for area firefighters. Arbor Vitae firefighter Jeff Biertzer presented the course to a group of thirty men and women. Biertzer says that knowing how to manage traffic in emergencies is becoming an important role for area fire departments, and that partnership between them and police is crucial in clearing a scene.
ARBOR VITAE, WI
WJFW-TV

Pine River Fire Department put into service new equipment

PINE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The Pine River Fire Department today put into service some new gear which will be a critical part in continuing to serve their community. FEMA paid for the majority of the cost for the replacement of the firefighters personal protective gear, a new cascade system, and 12 air packs. The Federal agency also provided for a pack known as an RIT system, which is used to help rescue a firefighter who may be lost or trapped inside of a burning structure.
PINE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Eagle River Revitalization Program wins 2022 Business of the Year

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 2012, chamber members get selected for the Business of the Year award. In 2022, the Eagle River Revitalization Program won. "What it does it that it showcases businesses and gives them credit for all of the hard work that they do," said Kim Emerson. City Administrator, Robin Giner noticed all the hard work the program does for Eagle River, so she nominated them for this award. "Karen has gotten a lot of compliments from our city council, they have been just so happy with how she is doing work here, in the city pushing projects forward," said Robin Giner.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
939thegame.com

Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting

The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin issues fish advisory for Lake Wausau

State officials on Wednesday announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for fish found in Lake Wausau. The advisory, also impacting the Stevens Point Flowage, comes in the wake of a study published this month in Environmental Research which found that eating a single serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with PFAs for an entire month.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Qualifying underway at World Championship Snowmobile Derby

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, racers from across the world gather at the World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River. The racers were out on the track for the first time today. Qualifying was underway this morning. World champion or not, one things for certain. All of these...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Law enforcement and the School District of Tomahawk are investigating an incident that happened on Wed. with a school bus driver

TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - The School District of Tomahawk and local law enforcement is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday involving a bus driver on a school bus. The investigation is still ongoing, but a statement provided by the School District of Tomahawk District Administrator, Wendell Quesinberry to WJFW states:. "Dear...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Parents outraged after Tomahawk bus incident

Parents in the Tomahawk School District are demanding answers after a bus driver allegedly locked students in a bus and refused to bring them home, prompting a police response. Wausau Pilot & Review was contacted by multiple readers about the situation, which allegedly happened Wednesday on the way home from...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Significant snow accumulation is expected late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, prompting a winter storm watch for Wausau and surrounding communities. The watch is in effect from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday with hazardous travell conditions on the way. Residents with travel plans are urged to closely monitor forecasts and statements on this developing winter storm.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

A look inside St. Anthony's seminary turned spirituality center in Marathon City

MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WJFW) - When you think of an old brick spiritual center, you probably don't think of rural Wisconsin. But in Marathon City near Wausau, many people bring their worries, their prayers, and their praise to St Anthony's spirituality center. While the site is no longer affiliated with the Franciscans, their doors still remain open to all.
MARATHON, WI
WausauPilot

Life in prison for man convicted in Wausau-area homicide

The man who fatally stabbed a woman in her Weston apartment will never be released from prison, after a judge in Wausau determined his fate. David H. Morris, 45, pleaded guilty and was convicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Additional charges of false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes were dismissed but read into the record.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Northern Edge's winning streak comes to a halt after loss to Arrowhead

MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northern Edge was back in action on Friday at the Lakeland Ice Arena, hosting Arrowhead. Overall, they were 4-7 on the season, while Arrowhead was 9-7 heading into their contest. Northern Edge was coming off of an impressive 4-3 win over Medford and a 5-2 win over Northland Pines the previous week, looking to capitalize off of their momentum and improve their winning streak to three games.
MINOCQUA, WI

