Kylie Jenner Gives Skims Onesie Edgy Boost With Chunky Knee-High Boots

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Kylie Jenner gave her Skims outfit a slick boost while posing on Instagram. On Monday, the shapewear brand uploaded two photos of Jenner on Instagram Stories. The new images see the billionaire beauty mogul casually frolicking on a green field.

Jenner modeled the Skims Raw Edge Onesie in black. Retailing for $78, the comfortable high crewneck onesie offers a sporty-chic look. The lightweight separate features a round neckline, cutout at the back, tiny boy shorts and raw-cut edges for a seamless look and feel.

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, Jenner opted for minimal accessories and only added small gold earrings. “The Kardashians” star pulled her hair back into a bun and let a strand of her bangs frame her face. For glam, she went with dewy makeup and her signature neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the reality star completed her outfit with black knee-high boots. The leather slip-on silhouette had a chunky, round toe, stacked heel and rugged edge for greater traction and comfort.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

For footwear, the Kylie Baby founder tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation includes Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, she regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

PHOTOS: Discover Kylie Jenner’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

lilly strong?
3d ago

And then she got her. college degree in chemistry where she continues to study more about the true makeup òf her makeup line and is now at a fashion design meeting in Milan....in other words who cares what she's wearing 🤑

brian
2d ago

To quote Dolly Parton: “it costs a lot of money to look this cheap”. Dolly was joking, but it’s true for the K clan

